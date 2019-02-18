If his personal history means anything, Andrew Walz of the Onalaska co-op boys hockey team knows he is playing on borrowed time.
In Walz’s eyes, it’s time to change history.
The Hilltoppers’ senior forward, who had a hat trick in Onalaska’s 10-goal victory over the DeForest co-op in last week’s regional final, has finally been able to play a full season — and a tournament game — without re-injuring his left wrist.
In fact, when top-seeded Onalaska (22-3) faces Sauk Prairie (14-10-1) in a sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the OmniCenter, he’s put his bad luck in his rearview mirror. Who cares if he broke his left wrist the first game of his freshman and sophomore years, then did it again during the regional tournament last season as a junior?
It’s a different time in a different body, he said.
“I think it was a mix of bad luck, and my freshman year I was really small, too, so I was getting tossed around,” Walz said. “I think I was 120 pounds, and I’m 185 now.
“After that third injury, I had to change my mindset and I told myself, ‘I’ve got to start lifting.’ It has worked out so far. I am really lucky I have not broken anything this year.”
Walz is part of a deep and talented Hilltoppers’ team that has won 11 of its last 12 games and has its eyes set on earning a state tournament berth, which would be the fifth in program history if accomplished.
Despite a high-flying offense that averaged 6.17 goals per game and allowed 1.54 during the regular season, Onalaska coach Tim Ebner is taking nothing for granted.
Neither are his players, he says.
“You want to go as far as you can go and know you can get beat at any point, which we found out in the past,” said Ebner, whose team was stopped one game short of the state tournament last year by West Salem/Bangor.
“We had that year we were undefeated and got beat in the playoffs. You don’t expect that, but it happens. You have to be ready for every game this time of year.”
Walz is more than ready.
While he has worn a cast during the hockey season for three of his four years as a prep player, he’s enjoying every bit of this year’s Hilltoppers’ run. While he admits he hasn’t forgotten about his injury-riddled past, he doesn’t dwell on it. After a nine-point regular season (7 goals, 2 assists), his hat trick was a great way to start the postseason.
“I trust myself more, and I am more balanced now. Part of the problem (before) was I was falling over a lot more,” Walz said of the past. “I have done a lot of work over the offseason to stay more balanced, to get bigger and trust myself more.”
That hasn’t gone unnoticed by Ebner and his staff, especially after Walz’s performance against the DeForest co-op.
“This is the first year he has been healthy throughout the whole year. It is a point to where he is a senior, so it’s nice to see him have a night like this (against DeForest).
“He is kind of behind where I know he would like to be and where we expected him to be, but that is understandable with the situations that he has been in.”
The bottom line, Walz said, isn’t about him or his past. It’s about the Hilltoppers, as a team, and the team’s immediate future.
“It really comes down to if we are going into a game and be ready,” Walz said. “We feel ready, and if we are moving pucks, we can be a very, very good team.”