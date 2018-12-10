Onalaska Luther senior David Vannucchi has learned to put things in perspective as his high school cross country days come to a close.
Vannucchi ran his final cross country race as a high school student-athlete on Saturday at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships at San Diego’s Balboa Park, where he finished 37th in the 40-runner field. His time in the 5,000-meter race was 16 minutes, 39 seconds.
He was understandably disappointed in finishing in the lower half of the talent-laden field, but knew what he was going up against. The race featured the best of the best cross country runners from across the country.
“It was not the race I was hoping for, but I know that I gave it my all,” Vannucchi said in a phone interview after the race.
This was the second time Vannucchi has raced this season in California. The first time was Sept. 17 when Vannucchi and the Knights headed west to Woodbridge Invitational in Norco, Calif. In that race, Vannucchi finished 12th out of about 250 runners.
After Vannucchi won his third WIAA Division 3 title on Oct. 27, his season has been somewhat humbling. At the Nike NXR Regional on Nov. 11, he finished 19th and missed the qualifying cut for the national meet.
Finishing outside the front of the pack has been unusual for Vannucchi, but it’s something he’s has to learn to deal with. That is why he put the Nike finish behind him en route to chance to compete at the Foot Locker race.
“I think the biggest thing is separating myself from the outcome,” Vannucchi said. “I just do the best that I can. I’ve gotten beat (in the past), but I think it’s healthy to have those times. I think I’ve learned to have a lot of fun in face of pressure.”
Luther coach Kevin Lisk, who grew up in San Diego, traveled to watch his star runner race one last time, and he wishes that Vannucchi would’ve run against stronger competition throughout his career to better prepare himself for races like the national meet. Still, he agrees that this latest experience will remain a positive one.
“He ran at Luther, not at Homestead, or not even at Onalaska,” Lisk said. “The amount of time he ran against his level during the season, they’re few. We have great runners in the area, but they’re not nationally ranked.”
However, Lisk points out that if Vannucchi had run against elite competition, the Knights senior might not have had enough energy stored to qualify for a national meet.
“If you run guns out, that’s hard to recover from,” Lisk said. “You can peak for so long. You cannot peak for months.”
Vannucchi’s week, meanwhile, has been filled with fun.
Before leaving on San Diego on Thursday, Vannucchi signed a Letter of Intent to join the University of Wisconsin cross country/track and field program. Badgers coach Mick Byrne was on hand for Vannucchi’s ceremony, then headed to San Diego to watch Vannucchi run.
There were 24 seniors in the field among the 80 total runners Saturday, and Vannucchi is the only one committing to Wisconsin.
Now, Vannucchi will take two weeks off, and start training for the track and field season, which starts in the spring.
Lisk said Vannucchi may return to the West Coast to compete in some track races before the WIAA regular season opens.