STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The Aquinas High School girls basketball team capped off an impressive week at the Sentry Classic on Friday with a 74-39 win over Watertown.
The Blugolds (11-0) — the defending Division 4 state champions — topped defending Division 3 champion Marshall on Thursday, and then blew Division 1 Watertown out in the second half.
Aquinas led 31-19 at the break, then put the hammer down after halftime. It made six of its 10 3-pointers in the second half, and held Watertown (8-3) to 20 points.
Junior Taylor Theusch did most of the damage from long range, making six 3s — three in each half — en route to a 20-point game. She was joined by juniors Lexi Donarski (19) and Courtney Becker (13) in double figures. Freshman Jaci Weisbrod scored eight points, adding two 3s to the effort.
Aquinas went 16-for-18 at the free-throw line as well.
La Crescent Holiday Tournament
Logan 54,
La Crescent 38
LA CRESCENT — A quick start on the offensive end helped the Rangers (2-9) tally their second win of the season. Jenna Davis, Emily Sagen and Claire Borsheim combined to score 35 points for Logan, and 23 of those came in the first half. Davis’ 14 points were a game-high, while Borsheim added 11 and Sagen 10.
La Crescent was better in the second half, and made 8 of 11 free throws. Harley Furlong had 12 points for the Lancers (1-9).
West Salem Holiday Tournament
Tomah 66,
West Salem 58
WEST SALEM — Madison Lindauer, a 5-foot-10 senior, scored a game-high 26 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to lead the Timberwolves. Lexi Spiers added 11 points, while Alyssa Whaley and Emma Liek added 10 points apiece for Tomah, which led 36-22 at the half.
Brooke Bentzen led West Salem with 15 points, while teammate Abbie Cavadini added 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Salem Tournament
Sparta 76,
West Salem 70
WEST SALEM — The Spartans hit their free throws down the stretch to hold off a charge from the host Panthers.
Sparta made 17 of 21 free throws in the second half and got 24 points from Juan Aguilar to come away with the win. Aguilar had 14 of his points in the first half. Senior Nick Church added 18 for the Spartans, while Jayden Raymer had all 11 of his points in the second half.
Malachi Athnos led West Salem with 22 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Josh Hauser had 19 points for the Panthers.
West Salem 70,
Melrose-Mindoro 69
WEST SALEM — Malachi Athnos continued his scoring spree in the Panthers’ second game, tallying 26 points on the strength of five 3-pointers. Trenton Foreman was a force for West Salem as well, scoring 23 points — 14 in the first half — to help stave off the Mustangs.
Only four Melrose-Mindoro players scored, but they all finished with 16 or more points. Jimmy Polenz and Connor Christopherson had 18 apiece, Patrick Corcoran had 17, including five 3s, and Payton Corcoran 16.
WBY Shootout
Waukesha West 62,
Onalaska 58
MILWAUKEE — The Hilltoppers were able to cut the deficit to one possession a handful of times in the second half, but they weren’t able to pull ahead down the stretch.
Carson Arenz had 25 points and Tyrell Stuttley had 21 for Onalaska (7-1), which suffered its first loss at the WBY Shootout in 13 trips.
Westby Tournament
Bangor 54, Westby 50
WESTBY — Bangor pushed its record to 7-1 by edging Westby at the Norsemen’s tournament. Trevor Jones led the Cardinals with 13 points, while Zane Langrehr added 12. Hank Reader added nine points for Bangor, which led 24-21 at the half.
Ryan Daines led Westby with 15 points, while Griffin Glass added 13.
Rochester Rotary
Classic
Holmen 50, P-E-M 40
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Holmen, thanks to a 13-point effort from Kevin Koelbl, jumped to 28-23 lead in a game played at the Mayo Civic Auditorium, then held off Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-7). Cam Weber added 11 points for Holmen (4-5), while Jimmy Gillespie drained three 3-pointers and finished with nine points.
St. Charles Tournament
La Crescent 69,
Dover-Eyota 68
ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Lancers had four players score in double figures as they pulled out a back-and-forth contest. La Crescent had a number of chances to put the game away, but missed 7 of 8 free throws over the final minute.
Luke Schwartzhoff and Thomas Kiesau had 15 points apiece for the Lancers, with Schwartzhoff’s night anchored by three 3-pointers. Dover-Eyota had a chance to win it, but missed a midrange jumper with 4 seconds left.
Zach Todd added 12 and Grant Nutter 10 for La Crescent (5-1)
Nonconference
Logan 62,
Eau Claire North 61
Calvin Mavin made a contested jumper from the elbow with 4 seconds left and lifted the Rangers (3-5) to a tough win at the Logan fieldhouse.
Mavin finished with 15 points, but Logan stayed in the game with a big second half from Jhakai Funches. He scored 23 points, with 16 of them coming in the second half. Jacksun Hamilton added 13 points and eight rebounds for Logan.
Dalton Banks was on fire for the Huskies, scoring 29 of his 36 points after halftime. But Mavin’s clutch basket and a final defensive stop swung it for Logan.
G-E-T 63, Elk Mound 58
ELK MOUND, Wis. — Alex Pearson’s 15-point effort led four Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau players in double figures as the Red Hawks (4-4) edged the Mounders. Sawyer Schmidt and Grant Beirne added 14 points apiece for G-E-T, while Jake Jumbeck finished with 10.
Onalaska Luther 63, Alma Center Lincoln 49
ONALASKA — The Knights controlled the first half and then held their lead throughout the second. Emery Byus had 19 points and three steals, while Bennett Loersch had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
WRESTLING
Eau Claire
Holiday Duals
The Logan/Central co-op took eighth place after winning one opening pool dual over Rocori 37-34. Dylan Ellefson went 4-0 at 113 pounds, including a pair of pins in under 1 minute.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Madison Invitational
St. Croix Fusion 4,
Onalaska co-op 0
MADISON — The St. Croix Fusion scored two first-period goals, then one in the second and one in the third to blank the Onalaska co-op. Onalaska goalie Izzy Lassa faced 25 shots in the first period, and 48 for the game.