WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Aquinas High School volleyball team fared well at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational, winning three of four matches Friday.

The Blugolds (4-1) defeated Peshtigo 25-8, 25-20, then posted a 25-23, 25-11 victory over Riverdale. Aquinas needed three sets to defeat Royall, 25-12, 21-25, 15-11, then fell to Shawano, 25-20, 20-25, 18-16.

Junior Lexi Donarski tallied 37 kills to lead the Blugolds, while Taylor Theusch recorded 86 assists. Defensively, Megan Scheidt led Aquinas with 39 digs.

TENNIS

Green Bay Preble Invitational

Central 5, West De Pere 0

GREEN BAY — The Red Raiders won all five matches against West De Pere, including a 6-0, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles from Elizabeth Burelbach. The Red Raiders’ No. 2 singles player, Elise Howard, recorded a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Christina Qui. At No. 3 singles, Caitlyn Knobloch defeated Brooklyn Steier 6-0, 6-0.

