ARCADIA — Chase Patzner knocked down two free throws in the final ten seconds to help Arcadia open the season with the win.

The Raiders were 12-for-25 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Michael Schweisthal led Arcadia with 12 points, and Jake Waters scored 11. Ben Peske scored 10.

C-FC (0-1) was led by Joey White, who scored 17 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westby 68,

Brookwood 27

WESTBY — Grace Hebel scored 18 points Monday for the Westby High School girls basketball team (1-3) as it defeated Brookwood 68-27 in a nonconference game.

Josi Bishop had 15 points, and Macy Stellner contributed with 14 for Westby.

Brookwood’s leading scorer was Shelly Powell with six points.

