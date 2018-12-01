CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys basketball team attacked the lane Saturday afternoon and came away with a 65-56 nonconference victory over Chippewa Falls.
The Hilltoppers (1-0) outscored the Cardinals by nine points in the second half and only attempted nine 3-pointers, making five.
Onalaska junior Carson Arenz scored a game-high 23 points and went 8-for-11 inside the 3-point arc. The Hilltoppers shot 18-for-28 (64.3 percent) on shots taken inside the 3-point line.
Dakota Mannel added 14 points, Tyrell Stuttley 10 and Sam Kick 10 for Onalaska. Arenz and Mannel had six rebounds.
Chippewa Falls, which made 10 3-pointers and just 6 of 26 shots inside the 3-point line, was led by Nolan Hutzler’s 18 points.
Bangor 74, West Salem 68
BANGOR — Sophomore Hank Reader scored 16 points to lead a balanced lineup for the Cardinals, who held off a 26-point explosion by Malachi Athnos.
Grant Manke added 15 points, Zane Langrehr 13 and Trevor Jones 12 for Bangor (2-0), while Mitchell Dunham added 15 and Josh Hauser 10 for West Salem (0-2), which has lost twice by a total of seven points.
WRESTLING
Reedsburg Duals
REEDSBURG, Wis. — Westby finished third by beating River Valley 39-30 in a placement match, and Logan/Central co-op was fifth after beating Oregon 66-17 in its placement match.
The Norsemen received 5-0 performances from Logan Turben (126 pounds), Austin Mowery (145), Ryan Knight (152) and Grant Fremstad (170). Jeremiah Nagel (160), Alex Gavrilos (195, 220) and Robert Snodgrass (285) all went 5-0 for Logan/Central.
Ellsworth Invitational
ELLSWORTH, Wis. — Sparta placed fifth out of 12 teams with a score of 129 and had a champion in senior Jon Bailey, who won all of his matches at 126 pounds.
Garet Pfaff (220) and Noah Benish went 3-1 at 220 and 285, respectively, to place second for the Spartans. Tye Klass (4-1, 152) added a third-place finish.
Nicolet Knight Scramble
GLENDALE, Wis. — Prairie du Chien won the team championship with 227½ points and crowned three individual champions.
Matt Rogge (113), Reid Koenig (138) and Bradyn Saint (152) all won for the Blackhawks, while Chase Fisher (120), Luke Wright (220) and Colten Wall (285) placed second.
Black Hawk Invitational
SOUTH WAYNE, Wis. — Cale Anderson (106) and Josh Frye (113) won championships for Viroqua, which finished fifth in a 12-team field with 130½ points. Anderson and Frye both won four matches. Lucas Oldham (132) added a third-place finish by winning three of four matches for the Blackhawks.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska 6, Fond du Lac Springs 0
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Onalaska (4-0) took a 2-0 lead into the third period, then blew the game open with four straight goals. Mason Manglitz, Carter Strobb, CJ Lass and Will Bryant scored for the Hilltoppers in the decisive third period. Bryant also tallied a first-period goal, while Jake Ziegelbein scored in the second. Strobb finished with a goal and two assists.
Jack Weber turned aside 22 shots to earn the shutout for Onalaska.
Black River Falls co-op 12, Grantsburg co-op 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Jonah Zoschke had four goals and an assist, Jake Zukowski five assists, Karsten Hunter three goals and Jacob Meek three assists for the Tigers (3-2), who scored six times in the first period.