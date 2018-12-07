SPARTA — The Holmen High School girls basketball team opened Mississippi Valley Conference play on a high note Friday night as it turned back Sparta 47-36.
Haley Valiska came up big for first-year coach Nate Johnson’s team, as she scored a game-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half. She was 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.
Sydney Jahr and Braidyn Ruetten added 10 points apiece for Holmen.
Callie Ziebell led Sparta with eight points.
Ridge and Valley
Weston 52, De Soto 38
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Jenna Gianoli, with a game-high 21-point performance, scored more than half of the De Soto’s (1-5, 1-2) points as it fell to Weston.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 62, Onalaska Luther 38
GALESVILLE — Three players scored in double figures for the Red Hawks, who put together a 36-point second half to knock off the Norse.
Alex Pearson led G-E-T with a game-high 16 points, while Sawyer Schmidt had 14 and Davis Wenthe 12. Ben Thompson led G-E-T with 10 rebounds.
Emery Byus scored 12 points to lead the Knights..
West Salem 41, Arcadia 29
ARCADIA — West Salem extended a six-point halftime lead to a double-digit win over Arcadia (1-3, 0-2). Trenton Foreman’s nine points led Arcadia, while Malachi Athnos, Mitchell Dunham and Josh Hauser each finished with seven.
Trace Bjorge led Arcadia with eight points and 18 rebounds.
Westby 70, Black River Falls 37
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Norsemen (3-1) drained 12 3-pointers to soar past the Tigers (1-4).
Westby all but ended the game in the first half, as it built a 42-10 lead as Griffin Grass drilled five 3-pointers and recorded all 15 of his points in the half. Ryan Daines led Westby with 17 points, and Sam Strangstalien had 11, including three 3-pointers.
Elliott Bird had 16 points for Black River Falls.
Scenic Bluffs
Brookwood 62, Necedah 50
ONTARIO — Jack Mulvaney scored a team-high 17 points, while Mitchell Klinkner added 16 for the Falcons, who led 32-19 at the half. Bucky Dwyer also scored in double figures with 14 for Brookwood.
Bangor 92, New Lisbon 80
NEW LISBON — Bangor’s Grant Manke scored a game-high 27 points while three other Cardinals also finished in double figures. Jaymeson Freit and Hank Reader contributed 15 points apiece, while Zane Langrehr added 12.
Cashton 46, Royall 28
ELROY, Wis. — Cashton started fast in building a 32-15 lead by halftime, then cruised past the Panthers. Kriett Hilden led the Eagles with 15 points, including four 3-pointers, while Kale Ripley finished with seven.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Whitehall 54
WHITEHALL — Melrose-Mindoro built a 34-18 lead by halftime, then made it stand behind a 22-point effort from Nate Hurza, 16 from Jimmy Polenz and 15 from Connor Christopherson. Hurza nailed four 3-pointers, all in the first half.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 60, Weston 22
CAZENOVIA, Wis. — Riggin Beck scored a game-high 32 points to power De Soto past Weston. Teammate Brock Venner had 13 points for the Pirates.
Nonconference
Blair-Taylor 73, Loyall 56
BLAIR — Kyle Steien, a 6-foot sophomore center, scored 24 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to power Blair-Taylor (3-0) past Loyall. Steien was busy on the glass, too, grabbing 14 rebounds. Another Wildcats’ sophomore, Matt Waldera, added 16 points while junior Logan Smith finished with 11. Sophomore Alec Reisman added nine points off the bench.
La Crescent 62, Rochester Lourdes 52
LA CRESCENT — Thomas Kiesau and Zach Todd had a combined 34 points for La Crescent as it defeated Rocester Lourdes.
Both Kiseau and Todd had 17 points apiece as romy Whitford had 13.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Fond du Lac co-op 3, Onalaska co-op 1
ONALASKA — Fond du Lac scored a goal in each period to hold off the Onalaska co-op in a game played at the OmniCenter. Kaley Manglitz scored in the third period for Onalaska, while Izzy Lassa recorded 22 saves.
SWIMMING
La Crosse 88, Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas 74
ONALASKA — Levi Cameron won four events — two individual and two relays — to power La Crosse. Cameron took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.6) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.3), then teamed up with Will Hoeth, Landon Mondock and Aaron Jemjemian to win the 200 medley relay (1:55.4). Cameron also teamed with Hoeth, Jemjemian and Zach Slevin to take first in the 400 free relay (3:48.2).
Hoeth also won the 500 freestyle (5:58.1), while Mondock won the breaststroke in 1:14.5
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Viterbo 72, UW- River Falls 61
The V-Hawks (6-5) equalled last season’s win total after defeating UW-River Falls (3-5) at Beggs Gymnasium. Viterbo fell behind by three points after the first quarter, but put together a 22-point second quarter to take a 39-30 halftime lead.
Alyssa Nilssen recorded a double-double with 18 points and 18 rebounds, 14 of which were defensive. Madison Doerr followed added 17 points, which included three 3-pointers, as Ambree Schlosser (11) also finished in double-figures while going 5-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Western 86, Rainey River 76
INTERNATIONAL FALLS, Minn. — Kerrigan Lyga, a Cochrane-Fountain City High School graduate, turned in a double-double with 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Western (5-3) past
Rainey River (7-1). Casey Moger added 12 points, including three 3-pointers, while another C-FC graduate, Rylee Gabel, finished with 11.
Western was 25 of 37 from the free-throw line, while Rainey River was 6 of 15.