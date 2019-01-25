BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School boys basketball team entered Friday night’s Dairyland Conference game against Melrose-Mindoro with a 13-0 record and No. 4 ranking in Division 5, according to the latest Associated Press poll.
The Mustangs didn’t care.
Connor Christopherson scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the first half as Melrose-Mindoro built a 12-point lead, then stunned the Wildcats 77-57. The win pushed the Mustangs’ record to 9-5 overall, and 6-2 in the Dairyland.
Melrose-Mindoro drained 11 3-point shots in the first half — five by Christopherson — and 13 for the game. Patrick Corcoran added 17 points for the Mustangs, including three 3-pointers, while Payton Corcoran (11) and Jimmy Polenz (10) also finished in double figures.
Matt Waldera led Blair-Taylor (13-1, 6-1) with 18 points, including three 3-pointers, while Kyle Steien added 15 points. The Wildcats drained five 3-pointers, all in the first half.
MVC
Onalaska 66, Aquinas 31
ONALASKA — The sixth-ranked Hilltoppers got some momentum going for their Saturday showdown against Minnesota power Minnehaha Academy with a solid win over the Blugolds (5-10, 2-3).
Onalaska (13-2, 6-1) led 34-11 at half, and had three players in double figures, led by junior Tyrell Stuttley’s 15 points. Jonathan Flannigan added 12, and Carson Arenz 11.
Max Gauger led Aquinas with seven points.
Logan 75, Sparta 73 (OT)
For the second consecutive night, the Rangers found themselves in overtime looking for a way to pull out a game. And for the second consecutive night, they came through, after knocking off Onalaska Luther on Thursday.
Calvin Mavin scored 29 points to lead all scorers, while Maguire Werner added 16 for Logan (7-8, 2-4). Jacksun Hamilton added nine points, for Logan, which entered overtime tied at 65 after missed a shot at the buzzer at the end of regulation.
Raymond Brown led Sparta (9-6, 2-4) with 14 points, while Ivan Sanchez (13) and Hayden Guns (11, all in first half) joined him in double figures.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 65, Fillmore Central 31
HARMONY, Minn. — La Crescent’s Zach Todd scored a game-high 20 points on eight made field goals to lead all scorers. Luke Schwartzhoff added 15 points for the Lancers, who are 11-5 overall, and 7-2 in Three Rivers Conference play.
Scenic Bluffs
Royall 49, Cashton 48
CASHTON — Despite a 9-for-23 night from the free-throw line, Royall edged the Eagles. Carter Hall (12), Bowdy Dempsey (10) and Kristt Hilden (9) provided a balanced scoring attack for Cashton (6-6, 4-3), but it wasn’t enough.
Daniel Retlaff made two 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead Royall.
Bangor 90, New Lisbon 64
BANGOR — Bangor, ranked third in Division 5, cruised past New Lisbon to pick up its 36th consecutive conference victory. The Cardinals improved to 12-1 overall, 7-0 in the Scenic Bluffs.
Nonconference
Osseo-Fairchild 97, West Salem 67
WEST SALEM — The Panthers got 21 points from Malachi Athnos and 20 from Trenton Foreman, but it wasn’t enough to keep up with Logan Mulhern and Osseo-Fairchild. Athnos made five 3-pointers, and Foreman went 7 of 7 on free throws.
Mulhern, Oseeo-Fairchild’s all-time leading scorer, led all scorers with 35.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SWC
Prairie du Chien 48, Dodgeville 19
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Aggressive defense from the Blackhawks helped them limit the Dodgers to six points in the second half and stay unbeaten.
Prairie du Chien (15-0, 7-0) — ranked sixth in Division 3 — was led by freshman Lily Krahn’s 11 points. Gabby Ritchie added 10 points to the effort.
WRESTLING
Holmen 54, Sparta 17
SPARTA — Holmen’s Kalyn Jahn moved to 37-2 with a 58-second pin over Luke Wendorf at 170 pounds. Sam Smith, the Vikings’ 113-pounder, pinned Jonathan Cruz-Cano in 60 seconds to push his record to 23-5.
Sparta’s Corbin Hauser opened the match with a 24-8 tech fall at 160 pounds. Madden Connelly (195) and Garet Pfaff (220, 22-8) added back-to-back pins for the Spartans.