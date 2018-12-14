The Onalaska High School boys basketball team has been one of the best in the area at using its 3-point shooting to build big leads on teams. But Friday against Aquinas, the Hilltoppers stayed inside the arc and still had success, taking down the Blugolds 78-42 at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.
Onalaska made just one 3-pointer in the first half, but built a 41-20 lead by halftime with efficient scoring inside. Junior Tyrell Stuttley had 10 of his team-best 14 points in the first half, all on two-point baskets. Sam Kick, who shot over 50 percent from deep last season, also was effective inside the arc, adding 13 points. Dakota Mannel had a pair of 3s, and scored 12 points, while Victor Desmond added 10.
Jake Savoldelli had 11 points to lead Aquinas, while Brandon Merfeld added nine.
Sparta 54, Logan 48
SPARTA — Logan had trouble containing the Spartans’ Nick Church, who scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead Sparta (5-2, 1-0) to an MVC win. Hayden Guns and Raymond Brown added six points apiece for Sparta, which led 21-19 at the half.
Jacksun Hamilton led Logan (1-4, 0-1) with nine points, while Maguire Werner finished with eight.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 72, Necedah 60
NECEDAH, Wis. — Bangor junior Grant Manke led the charge with 21 points, one of two Bangor players to score in double figures. Zane Langrehr added 14.
Bangor held a 14-point lead at halftime.
New Lisbon 80,
Brookwood 59
ONTARIO — The Falcons had trouble containing the New Lisbon (3-1, 1-1) offense, which had four players score 10 or more points, led by Cody Hasschke’s 22.
Kaden Brandau led Brookwood (2-3, 1-1) with 18 points, while Alek Martin added 15.
Cashton 61,
Wonewoc-Center 56
CASHTON — Kristt Hilden got to the free-throw line often for the Eagles, and used a 9 of 15 performance from the stripe to score a game-high 20 points. Trevin Freit added 12 points.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka 71, De Soto 50
WAUZEKA — Riggin Beck’s 18 points weren’t enough in the Pirates’ (5-1) first loss of the season. Isaiah Zink added 12 points for De Soto.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 87,
Rushford-Peterson 64
CALEDONIA — Freshman Eli King scored 21 points on 7 of 9 shooting to power the Warriors.
Casey Storlie added 13 points and junior Noah King had 12. Caledonia made 10 3-pointers.
La Crescent 81,
Winona Cotter 50
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers continued their hot start to the season with a big win.
La Crescent (4-0) was led by junior Zach Todd’s 21 points. He was one of four Lancers in double figures, joined by Luke Schwartzhoff (18), Thomas Kiesau (13) and Isaac Peterson (11).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Central 63, Holmen 50
HOLMEN — Sophomore Ava Parcher scored a game-high 20 points for Central (3-5, 1-1). Parcher made five 3-pointers, four in the first half. Whitney Mislivecek added 19 points, with five 3-point makes as well.
Braidyn Ruetten led the Vikings with 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
Coulee
G-E-T 66, Westby 41
WESTBY — Lexi Wagner, who became Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s leading scorer on Tuesday, turned in a 39-point performance against Westby. Wagner, who has 1,519 points in her career, scored 24 first-half points. She drained six 3-pointers in the first half and eight for the game. Olivia Zielke added eight points for G-E-T, which converted 12 of 17 free throws.
Sophomore Macy Stellner led Westby with 14 points, while teammate Josi Bishop added 11. The Norsemen were 13 of 23 from the free-throw line.
Arcadia 53, Viroqua 13
VIROQUA — Mercedes Romo had 14 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Raiders (7-1, 3-1) cruised to victory.
West Salem 60,
Black River Falls 35
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Brooke Bentzen led three scorers in double figures for the Panthers with 15 points. Abbie Cavadini had 11, while Kendall Gerke added 10.
Katelyn Dobson had 12 points for the Tigers, including three 3-pointers.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 68, Independence 28
MELROSE — In a battle of unbeatens, Melrose-Mindoro (9-0, 6-0) used a 40-point second half to hand the Indees (5-1, 4-1) their first loss. Emily Herzberg and Calette Lockington each scored 13 points to power the Mustangs, while Erika Simmons added eight. Eight different players scored for Melrose-Mindoro, which sank 18 of 30 free-throw attempts.
Daniella Warner led Independence with nine points.
Eleva-Strum 74, Blair-Taylor 54
BLAIR — Bri Nelson scored 17 points while teammate Olivia Windjue added 15 to power Eleva-Strum past Blair-Taylor. Danyelle Waldera led the Wildcats with a game-high 23 points, 19 of which came in the second half. Martee Nehring added 12 points for Blair-Taylor, which trailed by 19 at the half.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 51, Platteville 41
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (8-0) started out the second half hitting four consecutive 3-pointers to create enough distance to beat the Hillmen.
Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien with 16 points, while Gabby Ritchie scored 10.
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 63,
La Crescent 30
WINONA — Cotter jumped out to a 42-20 halftime lead. Calie Esser hit two 3-pointers for the Lancers en route to an 11-point game. Cotter made 10 of its 14 free throws.
Caledonia 78,
Rushford-Peterson 34 RUSHFORD, Minn. — Caledonia started fast, building a 50-17 lead by halftime, and never slowed down in cruising past the Trojans.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 3,
Baldwin-Woodville 1
ONALASKA — The Onalaska co-op scored two third-period goals to come away with a win.
CJ Lass broke a 1-all tie 27 seconds into the third period to give the Hilltoppers (9-0) their first lead. Hudson Weber’s goal at the 11:13 mark put the game out of reach.
Onalaska outshot Baldwin-Woodville 46-16, and goalie Jack Weber tallied 15 saves.
It was Baldwin-Woodville’s first loss of the season.