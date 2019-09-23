{{featured_button_text}}

For the 15th year in a row the Luther High School girls tennis team is Coulee Conference champs. 

The Knights took the individual titles in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles and No. 1, as well as No. 1 doubles to tally 22 points, finishing just ahead of second place West Salem (20) at the Coulee Conference Tennis Tournament on Monday. 

Cassie Warren at No. 2 singles, Kaylee Raabe at No. 3 singles, Katherine Bruns at No. 4 singles, and Phoebe Christenson/Jenna Wahl at No. 1 doubles all won in straight sets for the Knights. 

Madigan Freng won at No. 1 singles in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 while Bailee Peterson/Maddie Quick also won a hard-fought match, dropping the first set 5-7 before rallying to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. 

At No. 3 doubles, Anabel Cruz/Emma Deal also rallied after dropping the first set, before winning the next two sets 7-5, 7-5. 

MVC

Tomah 4, Aquinas 3

TOMAH -- The Timberwolves won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles as well at No. 3 and No. 4 singles to defeat the Blugolds. 

Whitney Kuehl (No. 3 singles) and Macy Arch (No. 4 singles) won in straight sets for Tomah. 

Fiona O'flaherty won at No. 1 singles for the Blugolds. 

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Arcadia 10, Winona Cotter 0

ARCADIA -- Bill Breska netted a hat trick while Nathan Marticorena and Alex Rodriguez each scored two goals for the Raiders. 

