For the 15th year in a row the Luther High School girls tennis team is Coulee Conference champs.
The Knights took the individual titles in No. 2, 3 and 4 singles and No. 1, as well as No. 1 doubles to tally 22 points, finishing just ahead of second place West Salem (20) at the Coulee Conference Tennis Tournament on Monday.
Cassie Warren at No. 2 singles, Kaylee Raabe at No. 3 singles, Katherine Bruns at No. 4 singles, and Phoebe Christenson/Jenna Wahl at No. 1 doubles all won in straight sets for the Knights.
Madigan Freng won at No. 1 singles in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 10-8 while Bailee Peterson/Maddie Quick also won a hard-fought match, dropping the first set 5-7 before rallying to win the next two sets 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
At No. 3 doubles, Anabel Cruz/Emma Deal also rallied after dropping the first set, before winning the next two sets 7-5, 7-5.
MVC
Tomah 4, Aquinas 3
TOMAH -- The Timberwolves won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles as well at No. 3 and No. 4 singles to defeat the Blugolds.
Whitney Kuehl (No. 3 singles) and Macy Arch (No. 4 singles) won in straight sets for Tomah.
Fiona O'flaherty won at No. 1 singles for the Blugolds.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Arcadia 10, Winona Cotter 0
ARCADIA -- Bill Breska netted a hat trick while Nathan Marticorena and Alex Rodriguez each scored two goals for the Raiders.