Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: 'I feel like I want them all': Chi-Hi's Sandvig sweeps dash preliminaries

Brooklyn Sandvig was easy to find on Friday.

She was in the front.

The Chippewa Falls High School junior scored a clean sweep in all three preliminary girls sprint events during the Division 1 session of the WIAA state track and field championships at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex at UW-La Crosse.

Sandvig is the defending state champion in the 400-meter dash and also finished third in the 100 and 200 and fifth in the long jump at the 2021 state meet. But she was the fastest on the track in the preliminaries, opening her day by taking the top spot in the 100 with a time of 11.85 seconds, ahead of Whitefish Bay junior Lola Kolawole. Sandvig then came back to finish first in the 400 with a time of 56.66 — ahead of West De Pere's Eliza Aitken at 57.45 — before capping her day with the top time in the 200 at 24.10 to finish .70 seconds in front of Kolawole.

“I definitely knew coming in here I wanted to maintain that 400 title," Sandvig said. "But after today, I feel like I want them all. I feel like the work I’ve put in could get me to where I want to be.”

Sandvig won four regional and sectional titles after a historic performance at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on May 16 in Menomonie, where she earned 100, 200, 400 and long jump victories that were each ranked 11th or better on the Wisconsin Track Online All-State State Honor Roll. The best effort from that day was a 400 victory in 54.59, which currently ranks fifth all-time.

The junior capped her sophomore season by winning the 400 last year in a close finish, toppling over the finish line to edge Waunakee's Sarah Bova (58.59) and Chloe Larsen (58.64) in the rain. Friday's weather was more sprinter friendly with sunny skies with temperatures in the low 70s and a stiff breeze blowing down the frontstretch.

“Definitely this year is more nerve-wracking I think knowing that it’s nicer weather means I’ve really got to give it all I got," Sandvig said. "Last year with the rain everyone was like, 'It’s raining; there’s going to be some difficulties.' Versus now it’s perfect weather, and I just have to give it all I got.”

Friday was also a reunion of sorts for Sandvig and several of her Milwaukee Mustangs AAU club teammates, including Kolawole. Sandvig and her teammates shared pleasantries before the race, but once it was time to run they were all business.

“I woke up this morning, I got ready and I was just like today’s going to be a great day," Sandvig said. "It’s nice, it’s sunny, it’s warm, we have a good wind because it’s on our backside. It’s just going to help me out somewhere.”

A busy Friday will lead into an even busier Saturday for the junior as she will be in action in the long jump to go with her three sprint finals. Sandvig is seeded fourth for the event and finished fifth in the triple jump last season. Oak Creek senior Rachel Blaskowski is the top seed for the long jump and is chasing history. Blaskowski's season-best jump of 20 feet, 4 inches came during regionals at Franklin on May 23 and is just 2 inches away from matching the top long jump in state history, according to Wisconsin Track Online. Sharon Dollins of Janesville Parker owns the record at 20-6, set at a home dual meet with Sun Prairie on April 23, 1980.

