Randy Dammon used to have a spot in his basement that functioned as his personal wall of fame. But that corner is currently bare, the result of some flooding and a subsequent remodeling.
“I’ve never put it back up,” Dammon said. “I probably should.”
Now might be as good of a time as ever for Dammon to restore the corner to its former glory.
Dammon — who coached wrestling for more than 30 years, including from 1981-1992 at Aquinas and from 2009-2015 for the West Salem/Bangor co-op — was one of nine inducted into the Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sept. 28-29 in the Dells.
“It’s been 41 years since I got my first teaching job,” Dammon said. “You look back, and it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of time I spent doing that stuff with wrestling and teaching.’
“It’s humbling.”
The induction banquet allowed Dammon to reconnect with a number of his fellow honorees he had gotten to know over the years, including Wayne Bruno, Stan Weigel and Dan Spilde, and Dammon still remembers coaching a wrestler of his to a win in a match against Spilde.
“Spilde was a sophomore, and my kid was a junior,” Dammon said. “That was Spilde’s only loss his sophomore year; he won the state title that year. … Him and I talked about that match; he still remembers that match. They wrestled again the next year, and (Spilde) won big.
“When you get talking to all these guys, you’re like, ‘Wow, I’m being treated as if I’m at the same level these guys are?’ Some of them have done just amazing things. But then I guess they think I have to.”
Indeed, Dammon, who was also inducted into Wisconsin’s George Martin Hall of Fame in 2015, has a long list of accolades as a coach.
The teams he coached had a combined 217-121-2 dual meet record. His teams won 10 conference titles, and he coached 67 individuals to conference championships. That success often carried into the postseason.
Dammon coached teams to 10 regional championships and 71 to individual regional titles. One hundred twenty-two of his wrestlers qualified for the state tournament; 96 placed at state, 32 of which won individual state titles. Dammon won seven team state championships.
“I was blessed with some really good teams,” Dammon said.
That was especially evident during Dammon’s time at Aquinas, where he coached three four-time state champions in Mike Nockels, Jeff Bertram and Jon Low. But there is no denying Dammon’s ability as a coach. He helped West Salem/Bangor rise to prominence, including a WIAA regional title in 2014, a feat the co-op had managed just once before.
“When you coach a kid who wins three matches in a year as a sophomore and he’s a state champ as a junior, that’s exciting,” Dammon said. “To see a kid turn the corner and figure out a sport, those are the exciting moments to me that I think back about.”
Dammon’s last year coaching was in 2015, but his legacy will live on.
“It was a great experience, a lot of fun and just humbling to get these awards,” he said. “After you’ve retired from all the coaching and teaching, it’s nice that people appreciate the efforts that you put forward.”