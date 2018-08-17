River Valley holds off Onalaska comeback attempt in 23-20 win

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team made three defensive stands, but the final drive to win the game came up one play short on Friday.
The Hilltoppers stopped River Valley three times after it gained a first down inside the 5-yard line, but the Blackhawks kicked a field goal the last time to beat them 23-20.
Brock Mahoney booted a 23-yard field goal with 1 minute, 36 seconds remaining, and Onalaska’s ensuing drive took it to the River Valley 9 before a fourth-down pass with 8.3 seconds left sailed over the hands of Landon Peterson.
“We gave up too many big pass plays,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “They didn’t run the ball very well, and I thought we did a good job shutting that down, but they threw the ball better than we expected.”
The Blackhawks moved the ball to the 1 three times in the second half, and the Hilltoppers answered defensively each time.
River Valley’s 20-6 halftime lead shrunk to 20-13 when quarterback Austin Larson hit Ray Heilman with a 67-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Heilman caught the ball at the River Valley 45 and took it the rest of the way after breaking away from a tackle at the point of the catch.
Larson completed 15 of 25 passes for 189 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first start. Heilman had six catches for 111 yards and the touchdown.
River Valley was able to keep drives alive in the second half due to penalties. The Hilltoppers were called for three 15-yard penalties, the biggest coming on a play that resulted in a Hank Olson interception.
Olson picked off the pass on his own sideline after Will Bailey tried to drop a toss down to Will Jewell with 3:30 left. The Hilltoppers were flagged for roughing the quarterback on the play, and the Blackhawks continued the march that ended with Mahoney’s field goal.
Lineman Conner Haggerty was happy with the way Onalaska played defense with its back to the goal line, but said it has some work to do in getting ready to host Mosinee in Week 2.
“We came through in those situations and made big plays,” Haggerty said. “None of us were happy with giving 20 points in the first half, and we came out and played better. We played better all around on defense in the second half, but we need to do some things better.”
Onalaska tied the game with a 65-yard drive that resulted in an 8-yard pass from Larson to Peterson to cut River Valley’s lead to 20-19 with 3:45 left. Senior Kaley Manglitz kicked the extra point to force the tie.
The Hilltoppers fell behind in the first half due to bad penalties, a fumble and a couple of blown pass coverages.
River Valley put together scoring drives of 59, 60 and 70 yards, and the 60-yarder came on one pass from Will Bailey to Tyler Nachreiner.
The 60-yarder followed a fumble lost by Nathan Lubinsky and came on a third-and-10 play. Nachreiner ran past the defense, caught the ball around the 30-yard line and won the race to the end zone to give the Blackhawks a 14-0 lead with 6:29 left in the second quarter.
Onalaska scored its touchdown on a 72-yard drive that answered that touchdown. Alex Franzini carried four times for 17 yards, and Austin Larson completed all four passes he attempted.
Larson’s toss to the right corner that was caught by Landon Peterson from 5 yards out made the score 14-6 with 1:45 left, but Shane Liegel blocked the extra point.
The Blackhawks took advantage of another easy opportunity when Bailey, who faced little pressure in the pocket, in the first half, hit Nachreiner for a 42-yard pass over the defense with 14.9 seconds left in the half.
River Valley’s halftime lead stood at 20-6 when the extra point was short after a penalty.