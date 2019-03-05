ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crescent High School boys basketball team used a 24-point performance from Luke Schwartzhoff and a solid effort from the free-throw line to advance in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament.
The No. 4 Lancers built an 18-point lead by the break, then cruised past No. 5 Rochester Lourdes 74-58 Tuesday night in a Section 1AA quarterfinal at the Rochester Mayo Civic Arena.
The victory sends the Lancers (23-10) to the semifinals against top-seed Lake City at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Schwartzhoff was busy from the free-throw line, draining 8 of 9 attempts as the Lancers buried 22 of 37 shots from the line. Zach Todd added 18 points, while Thomas Kiesau (14) and Isaac Petersen (11) also reached double digits. Petersen sank 5 of 6 free-throw attempts.
Antewan Webber led Lourdes with 19 points, while Matthew Hayford finished with 16.
The Eagles were 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.