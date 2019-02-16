Maybe it’s a tiny home that has simply produced big results. That’s got to be it.
How else would you explain five consecutive Wisconsin Interscholastic Alpine Racing Association (WIARA) State Snowboard championships? That’s exactly what Central/Logan did on a sun-splashed Saturday at Mount La Crosse, but more on that in a minute.
Once the Central/Logan boys snowboard team locks its feet onto their boards, Dawson Fredrickson said, it is their happy place. A warm, safe and comfortable place.
Say, like their house. A tiny house, mind you.
“We are all just really comfortable on our snowboards. Like I said, snowboards are our home. Just like walking into a nice, warm house, we are just as comfortable on our snowboards,” Fredrickson said.
At the 44th annual State Ski & Snowboard Championships, it showed on a day where the temperature was in the mid-20s.
Central/Logan, with four finishers in the top eight in a 78-boarder field, easily won the boys team competition with 87 points, far ahead of second-place West Bend (181) and third-place Middleton (237).
Aquinas/Onalaska/West Salem, thanks in part rising star Cooper Callaway, a freshman, took fourth with 267.
Snowboarding is scored like golf or cross country, with the best times receiving the lowest point total. The top four individual point totals are tallied to reach a team score.
And Central/Logan, for the fifth straight state meet, was simply untouchable.
“We are all doing well today. We had a couple of tumbles, and Brian (Popp) took a pretty gnarly tumble on the headwall, which thankfully he is all right,” said Central/Logan senior Max Earley.
“He jumped up so fast, he got like 10th overall, I believe in that one. I just kind of go with the flow, you know, which turned out pretty well for us.”
Earley finished third overall with 11 points, just five points behind winner Owen Czapiga, a junior from Ashland. Czapiga won both the giant slalom (37.52) and slalom (32.82) and was fourth in the boardercross (33.10).
Earley was third in the slalom (34.10 seconds), third in the giant slalom (38.29) and fifth in boardercross (33.28).
Sam Christenson was sixth overall (24 points), while Fredrickson also had 24 points, but was seventh overall. Fredrickson defended his boardercross title with a 32.37-second run.
“I would have liked to have done better on my slalom, but I am pretty happy with my day overall,” said Fredrickson, who was 13th in the slalom and 10th in the giant slalom.
“In (boardercross), I really was just feeling it this morning, I guess. I woke up and thought to myself, ‘It is a confident day, and we are going to go out and get it done.’ I was talking to my coach, Austin (Fellenz), and he was telling me it starts as soon as you push out of the start gate. I just used all my strength I had in my body to push out, and then right then and there, I just knew it was mine.”
Popp, meanwhile, was headed for disaster soon after dropping down the headwall during his giant slalom run. There were six gates (turns) on the top of the hill before the headwall, then 14 more positioned down the hill.
He didn’t wipe out, but was riding on the edge of disaster.
“I wasn’t as pleased with my performance today as I could have been, but you know what? It is what it is,” said Popp, who was eighth overall after an eighth-place finish in the boardercross, ninth in the slalom and 11th in the giant slalom.
“I took a spill, caught myself, but (lost time) on the headwall. It is kind of the toughest gate on the course and I don’t know, I hit it with some speed and caught my edge (of the board).
“I instantly recovered, didn’t go all the way down, but took a pretty good spill and it slowed me down a good bit.”
Not nearly enough to slow down the Central Express, which is in the midst of a snowboard dynasty.
“Pretty much every year we know people are coming for us,” Fredrickson said. “They want the state championship, they want the trophy just like we do.
“I think what separates us from other teams is the attitude we have. We are just thinking about what our guys are doing and go out and get it done.”