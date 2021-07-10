Summer baseball: Onalaska Legion wins two more to improve to 13-0

ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team kept its unbeaten season alive by winning twice at it own invitational on Saturday.
Onalaska beat the La Crosse North Stars 6-2 and West Salem 6-2 to improve to 13-0 as the state's top-ranked Class AA team after winning all three games played in this invitational.
Onalaska used a four-run fourth inning and two-run sixth while recording 10 hits to win its opener. Mason Manglitz hit a two-run double in the fourth and drove in three runs for Onalaska, which also received three hits from Wade Fox and two RBI during a 2-for-3 performance from Griffin Schultz.
The North Stars (6-6) scored twice in the second inning and were led by Nick Gavrilos, who was 3 for 3. Maddox Hoff was the winning pitcher for Onalaska after throwing 4 innings, striking out six and walking five.
Onalaska 6, West Salem 2
Onalaska scored all of its runs in the first three innings and plated three in the bottom of the first to answer West Salem's two-run top of the first.
Bryce Hoeft was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Onalaska. He hit a two-run double in the first. Schultz was 2 for 3 for the second time in as many games.
Carson Koepnick and Brett McConkey were both 2 for 3 for West Salem. Ben Faas, which pitched two innings in the first game, pitched five in this one and earned the win with three strikeouts.
La Crosse Post 52 15, West Salem 1 (5)
Nolan Hargrove allowed two hits and pitched a complete game, and Brandon Stadtler was 3 for 4 with four RBI for Post 52.
La Crosse scored 13 runs in the first inning, and Stadtler hit two two-run doubles to highlight it. Hunter Hess also hit a two-run double in the first and was 2 for 4 for Post 52. Austin Balletta was 3 for 4 and Calvin Hargrove and Mikey Miller 2 for 4.
La Crosse Post 52 6, La Crosse North Stars 2
Post 52 scored all of its runs in the top of the seventh inning, and Drew Wonderling, Balletta and Kole Keppel each had an RBI single. Riley Klar was 2 for 3 for Post 52 and Eli Forer 2 for 4 with a double for the North Stars.
Balletta was the winning pitcher with one strikeout, two walks and one hit allowed over four innings for Post 52.
WBCA ALL-STAR CLASSIC
East 4, South 0
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Viroqua's Clayton Slack hit a single in his only at-bat to stop Wauwatosa East's Tommy Meyer and Wisconsin Lutheran's Mason Ruh from pitching a combined no-hitter.
West 8, North 0
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The West scored five runs in the seventh inning, and three local players had a hand in the inning.
Tomah's Evan Long started things with a one-out infield single and scored when D.C. Everest's Owen Latendresse hit a two-run double to left-center field. Sparta's Brett Stuessel then reached n a throwing error that brought two runs home, and Aquinas' Jared Everson doubled to right-center to score Stuessel.
Long also drew a walk in the fourth inning, and Everson drew a walk in the sixth.
West 10, South 3
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Everson singled to left in the second inning and Stuessel reached on a fielder's choice, but neither scored.
Long reached on an error to load the bases in the fourth and scored on a three-run double by Boyceville's Walker Retz that gave the West a 6-0 lead.
Central's Dylan Lapic singled in the fifth inning and reached on a fielder's choice in the sixth.