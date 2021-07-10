Summer baseball: Onalaska Legion wins two more to improve to 13-0

ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team kept its unbeaten season alive by winning twice at it own invitational on Saturday.

Onalaska beat the La Crosse North Stars 6-2 and West Salem 6-2 to improve to 13-0 as the state's top-ranked Class AA team after winning all three games played in this invitational.

Onalaska used a four-run fourth inning and two-run sixth while recording 10 hits to win its opener. Mason Manglitz hit a two-run double in the fourth and drove in three runs for Onalaska, which also received three hits from Wade Fox and two RBI during a 2-for-3 performance from Griffin Schultz.

The North Stars (6-6) scored twice in the second inning and were led by Nick Gavrilos, who was 3 for 3. Maddox Hoff was the winning pitcher for Onalaska after throwing 4 innings, striking out six and walking five.

Onalaska 6, West Salem 2

Onalaska scored all of its runs in the first three innings and plated three in the bottom of the first to answer West Salem's two-run top of the first.

Bryce Hoeft was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI for Onalaska. He hit a two-run double in the first. Schultz was 2 for 3 for the second time in as many games.