Summer golf: Onalaska's Max Breiling wins Junior PGA event

Max Breiling saved his best golf for last, and that turned out to be good enough for a championship Friday at the La Crosse Country Club.

Breiling, who will be junior at Onalaska High School in the fall, birdied five of his final nine holes to shoot an even-par 72 and hold off Verona's Kip Sullivan and Onalaska's Carson Brock by a shot to win a Junior PGA event.

Breiling, who started with a 7 on the par-4 first hole, came back from a 5-over-par 41 on the front nine by firing a 5-under 31 on the back nine with birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18, overcoming Brock and Sullivan on the final hole. He had no bogeys on the back nine.

La Crosse's Kaleb Lycke was fourth with a 76.

Breiling entered the meet after tying for 45th place during the association's junior championship in Milwaukee on Wednesday and Thursday.

He was tied for ninth place after the front nine and trailed first-place Lycke by six shots before recording birdies on the next four holes and putting himself in contention.