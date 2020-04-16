THE FIRST TEAM

160

Traeton Saint, sr., Prairie du Chien (52-5)

Fifth-place Division 2 state finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Runner-up at Bi-State Classic. … SWC/SWAL Clash champion. … Lost to no local opponent and won by decision over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Jaden Anderson twice.

170

Marques Fritsche, sr., Tomah (22-1)

Second-place Division 1 state finisher. … Had to forfeit championship match due to an injury sustained during a semifinal victory. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Pinned every local opponent he faced.

182

Logan Shramek, sr., Blair-Taylor (36-3)

Second-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-Dairyland first team. … Northern Badger Invitational runner-up. … Lost to no local opponents. … Two of three losses were to D3 champ Trett Joles; other was to Division 1 state runner-up.

195

Tyler Hannah, sr., Prairie du Chien (54-0)