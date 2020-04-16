THE FIRST TEAM

106 pounds
Parker Kratochvill, so., Holmen (42-6)
Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Handily beat eventual Division 2 runner-up Chase Beckett 8-2 for Bi-State championship. … Won Sparta and Waunakee invitationals. … Lost to no local opponents.
113
Sam Smith, jr., Holmen (45-5)
Fifth-place Division 1 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State champion. … All-MVC first team. … Earned spot with a 16-8 win over Viroqua’s Josh Frye. … Won Sparta and Waunakee invitationals. … Lost to no local opponents.
120
Alex Pellowski, sr., Holmen (38-5)
Third-place Division 1 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Fifth place at Bi-State. … Beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Hunter Anderson twice and Tomah’s Caleb Pollack by technical fall. … Lost to no local opponents.
126
Evan Wolfe, West Salem/Bangor (41-11)
Sixth-place Division 2 state finisher. … Regional champ and third-place sectional finisher. … Sixth place at Bi-State. … Coulee Conference champion. … Won Barron Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.
132
Joe Penchi, so., Aquinas (39-6)
Fifth-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … All-MVC first team. … Bi-State runner-up. … Won both matches at Rochester Century Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.
138
Aiden Brosinski, so., De Soto (40-5)
Third-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. Conference champion. … Placed ninth at Bi-State Classic. … Pinned Holmen’s Tyler Jahn and scored a major decision over Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove. … Lost to no local opponents.
145
Dylan Ellefson, so., Logan/Central (33-11)
Third-place Division 1 sectional finisher. … Third-place regional finisher. … All-MVC first team. … Won Logan/Central and Auburndale invitationals. … Second at Wausau East Invitational and fourth at P-E-M Invitational. … Lost to no local opponents.
152
Carter Vetsch, jr., Holmen (46-9)
Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … All-MVC first team. … Fourth place at Bi-State Classic and seventh at Minnesota Christmas Tournament. … Beat every local opponent by major decision, technical fall or pin.
160
Traeton Saint, sr., Prairie du Chien (52-5)
Fifth-place Division 2 state finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Runner-up at Bi-State Classic. … SWC/SWAL Clash champion. … Lost to no local opponent and won by decision over Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Jaden Anderson twice.
170
Marques Fritsche, sr., Tomah (22-1)
Second-place Division 1 state finisher. … Had to forfeit championship match due to an injury sustained during a semifinal victory. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-MVC first team. … Pinned every local opponent he faced.
182
Logan Shramek, sr., Blair-Taylor (36-3)
Second-place Division 3 state finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … All-Dairyland first team. … Northern Badger Invitational runner-up. … Lost to no local opponents. … Two of three losses were to D3 champ Trett Joles; other was to Division 1 state runner-up.
195
Tyler Hannah, sr., Prairie du Chien (54-0)
Division 2 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Bryce Burns in OT twice and handed Holmen’s Drake Schams a 7-0 defeat. … Bi-State champion. … Finished third or better in state four times.
220
Dylan Nottestad, so., Westby (41-14)
Sixth-place Division 3 finisher. … Regional champ and third-place sectional finisher. … Fourth-place Bi-State finisher. … Second at Coulee Conference Tournament. … Pushed Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Bryce Burns in 7-5 loss when Burns moved up a class.
285
Alec Francis, sr., Caledonia/Houston (32-8)
Sixth-place finisher at MSHSL Class A state tournament. … Bi-State runner-up after pinning four opponents and winning by shutout in the semifinal round. … Pinned Tomah’s Hayden Larson and PdC’s Jerrod Osterkamp.
