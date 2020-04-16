THE SECOND TEAM

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

106: Rhett Koenig, fr.,Prairie du Chien (52-6) won the Division 2 state championship and beat Aquinas’ Tate Flege 5-4.

113: Josh Frye, sr., Viroqua (46-5) beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Tanner Andersen 11-6 and was Division 2 state runner-up.

120: Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston (34-6) was MSHSL Class A state runner-up after placing 11th at Bi-State.

126: Branson Beers, so., Holmen (36-12) beat PdC’s Luke Kramer twice and Tomah’s Braden Bemis three times.

132: Cale Anderson, jr., Viroqua (46-6) placed sixth after an injury at state in Division 2, fifth at Bi-State Classic, beat PdC’s Matt Rogge and lost to no local opponents.

138: Nate Boulton, sr., Tomah (31-13) beat Mel.-Min./G-E-T’s Sam Johnson, Aquinas’ Calvin Hargrove and was All-MVC first team

145: Bryce Blaken, sr., Mel.-Min./G-E-T (36-13) just missed state tournament, won the Coulee championship and beat all local opponents at his weight.

152: Isaac Denstad, sr., Caledonia/Houston (34-7) was a two-time MSHSL state qualifier and won the Tomah Scramble