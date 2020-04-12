Todd Sommerfeldt: A very special run for the Coulee Region's Class of 2020

Donarski and Johnny Davis chosen as Wisconsin’s top girls and boys players by multiple groups — state coaches and The Associated Press? Unprecedented.

Looking at the recent past can explain some of how we got here, but it’s hard to say exactly how the talent pool was so deep for the Class of 2020. Maybe watching games in the area when they were younger encouraged them to become what they are.

Like the examples listed above, there are specific things I will always remember about the impact players — the same ones these stars may have watched — have left during basketball seasons past.

Scott Christopherson loved taking the opening tip, dribbling twice — sometimes once — and shooting from wherever he was. It set a tone for the game, demonstrated that he feared no shot and was the start to plenty of victories when he played for Melrose-Mindoro and Aquinas in the mid 2000s.

Bronson Koenig could control full games by dominating the action for just a couple of minutes. Countless times, Koenig picked his spot, keyed a run of 10 or 15 points, then settled back into his role as a distributing point guard for Aquinas in the early 2010s.