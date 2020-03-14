Todd Sommerfeldt: Coulee Region — and sports community — robbed of special moments

Todd Sommerfeldt Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208. Follow Todd Sommerfeldt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

What would have happened Saturday afternoon had we been treated to a game that was one calendar year — maybe two or three, depending on which side you are on — in the making?

Would the Aquinas High School girls basketball team celebrated on the Resch Center floor with a gold ball for the third year in a row, or would Melrose-Mindoro have finally figured out what it took to beat the Blugolds after having their last three seasons end with a loss at their hands.

Aquinas (25-1) was dominant in Thursday’s 73-42 win over Crandon to earn its spot in the championship game, and the Mustangs (26-1) were steadfast in finishing off a 57-55 overtime victory over Mishicot to take their place as one of the two teams left in Division 4 at the WIAA state tournament.

But the payoff will never be produced after the WIAA decided late Thursday night to stop the winter sports season in its tracks. No semifinals on Friday, no championship games Saturday and no sectional finals or state tournament for boys basketball because of rising concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

This isn’t the way it was supposed to end for players, coaches or fans.

The qualm isn’t with the WIAA, which made the choice it really had to make.