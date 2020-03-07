Todd Sommerfeldt: Kayla Bahr takes over sectional semifinal for La Crosse Aquinas

BARABOO, Wis. — Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 24 points as the Aquinas High School girls basketball team shredded Mineral Point 86-40 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal on Thursday.
The Iowa State University commit, to the surprise of no one in the building, took advantage of just about every opportunity that crossed her path.
If there was a break to finish, she finished it. If there was an open shot to knock down, she drained it. If there was pressure to apply on the ball, she applied it.
If there was an open teammate, she got the ball in their hands and finished with nine assists.
The Blugolds (24-1), who play Cambridge (13-12) at Madison Edgewood at 1 p.m. Saturday to determine the sectional’s state qualifier, scorched the nets by making 17 of 29 shots attempted from the 3-point line.
Those were big stories to take from Aquinas’ latest annihilation of a good basketball team. The Pointers (21-4) had won nine straight and were never in this game after surrendering the first 11 points.
But despite all of that, this victory had senior Kayla Bahr’s fingerprints all over it. She owns it after the performance she supplied at Baraboo High School.
Bahr scored when needed, defended every second she was on the floor and provided simply any other kind of play her team needed to blow out Mineral Point and help her team move within one win of qualifying for a fourth straight state tournament.
“Yes, Kayla Bahr owned the game, especially at the beginning,” Lexi Donarski said. “There is no other way to put it. She got every rebound we needed, and she denied everything against one of their best players.”
That player was 6-foot-3 senior Nicole Johnson, who entered the game averaging 13.5 points per game. She didn’t score against Aquinas.
“Oh, my gosh did she play a game,” Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said of Bahr. “But it’s not a surprise.
“When we practiced, she stared me right in my eyes when we talked about what we wanted to do. (Johnson) only got loose a couple times, and when she did, Kayla managed to slap the ball away.”
Bahr finished with nine points, and all of them came on impressive plays.
The best was on a simple inbounds play from the Aquinas baseline.
Bahr took the pass from Donarski while guarded in the corner. Another defender floated toward Bahr for a double team as Donarski ran onto the court, and Bahr held the ball at her hip for an apparent handoff.
The second both defenders leaned toward Donarski’s path, Bahr put the ball on the ground and went to the basket for a layup.
She also made good on a Donarski double team in Mineral Point’s backcourt early in the game and intercepted a pass in the lane. She followed her momentum to the basket and scored to give the Blugolds a 6-0 lead that forced a Mineral Point timeout.
“I know she’s a softball player, but she could play college basketball,” Dave Donarski said of Bahr, who will play softball at St. Norbert College in Green Bay. “And it’s such a pleasure to watch her play.”
Anyone associated with the team will tell you how high Bahr’s basketball IQ is, and it shows with everything she does.
Bahr not only made the great play from the corner and was impeccable in her positioning on the floor all night, she also made quick decisions that benefited her team time and time again.
Among those was the ability to make sure Mineral Point defenders didn’t get rebounds despite better position. There were two or three instances when Bahr went for the ball with no chance to get it but the intention of tipping it away — either out of bounds or to keep it alive so a teammate had a chance at it.
All of this was complemented by her sister, Bri, stepping up with three 3-pointers off the bench.
Bri Bahr only attempted three shots but made them all to continue a torrid shooting streak.
“She’s truly healthy right now for the first time this year,” Dave Donarski siad of Bri Bahr. “Her confidence is up, and it should be.
“We’re going to get her looks because we know she can make them.”