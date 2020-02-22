Todd Sommerfeldt: La Crosse Aquinas moving along without Courtney Becker

Todd Sommerfeldt Sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208. Follow Todd Sommerfeldt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It’s hard to see the basket through tears.

Maybe that’s why it took a few minutes for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team to get rolling Thursday night at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The eventual outcome was never in question, but perhaps the mindset of the state’s top-ranked Division 4 team was as it closed out the regular season against Tomah.

Senior Courtney Becker stood on the court for the jump ball. It was senior night, and the brace she wore on her knee wasn’t going to stop her from partaking.

Not after everything she’d been through with her teammates for nearly three seasons — more if you go back to other competitive forms of basketball before her transfer to Aquinas.

So when the ball was tipped her way, and she grabbed it, Becker knew what was coming next.

Coach Dave Donarski called a timeout to get his injured star off the floor and to the safety of the bench. A posterior cruciate ligament injury sustained last week against Holmen might rob Becker of her final stretch run with the Blugolds.

Both Donarski and Courtney’s dad, Jason, said Thursday that medical consultation continues to determine whether or not she can play again this season.