Todd Sommerfeldt: Numbers from last 4 years of basketball are amazing

Second, likely to no one’s surprise, is the Melrose-Mindoro girls, who posted a 103-5 record with three losses to Aquinas and two to 2019 Division 5 champion Black Hawk.

Third on our list are the Bangor boys, who won a Division 5 title a couple of years ago and finished the last four seasons with a 101-7 mark. The Cardinals were bumped out of the sectional semifinals by Blair-Taylor, but their consistency with Grant Manke as the dominant force the last two years has been impressive.

Following the Cardinals are the Central boys, who are 93-14 with Johnny and Jordan Davis leading the way. The Red Raiders were 9-3 against the Hilltoppers in some of the highest-profile games we’ve had in the Coulee Region and won a Division 2 state title in 2017.

No one has played more games than the Caledonia boys, who have pieced together a 104-17 record and won at least 23 games in each of the past four years. We almost got to see the Warriors — Class AA state runner-ups in 2018 — play Onalaska this season, but it didn’t work out.

The sixth spot belongs to the Bangor girls, who are 92-16 and hold the distinction of being the last team to beat Black Hawk. The Cardinals did that in the 2018 championship game, and the Warriors have since won 54 straight.

What a list.