Todd Sommerfeldt: Numbers from last 4 years of basketball are amazing

While the high school basketball season that ended last month showed the power of the Coulee Region when it came to individual performers, it also extended to four years a number of fantastic performances by area teams.
It can be put best by looking at it the following way.
Consider the success attained by the Onalaska High School boys while seniors Carson Arenz and Tyrell Stuttley led them through four very successful seasons.
The Hilltoppers won 83 games and lost 17 since the 2016-2017 season began. They won at least 20 games every year on the way to winning 83 percent of their games.
Now think of it this way. That four-year run is the seventh-best in the Coulee Region during that time frame.
Seventh-best.
If that doesn’t speak to the amount of talented basketball teams we’ve had the pleasure to watch around here the last four years, I don’t know what does.
For the record, the Aquinas girls top that list with their 107-3 record. The Blugolds lost only to Howards Grove in the 2017 WIAA Division 4 championship game and twice to nationally ranked Hopkins (Minn.), which won last year’s MSHSL Class AAAA title and qualified for this year’s championship game before the season was canceled.
Second, likely to no one’s surprise, is the Melrose-Mindoro girls, who posted a 103-5 record with three losses to Aquinas and two to 2019 Division 5 champion Black Hawk.
Third on our list are the Bangor boys, who won a Division 5 title a couple of years ago and finished the last four seasons with a 101-7 mark. The Cardinals were bumped out of the sectional semifinals by Blair-Taylor, but their consistency with Grant Manke as the dominant force the last two years has been impressive.
Following the Cardinals are the Central boys, who are 93-14 with Johnny and Jordan Davis leading the way. The Red Raiders were 9-3 against the Hilltoppers in some of the highest-profile games we’ve had in the Coulee Region and won a Division 2 state title in 2017.
No one has played more games than the Caledonia boys, who have pieced together a 104-17 record and won at least 23 games in each of the past four years. We almost got to see the Warriors — Class AA state runner-ups in 2018 — play Onalaska this season, but it didn’t work out.
The sixth spot belongs to the Bangor girls, who are 92-16 and hold the distinction of being the last team to beat Black Hawk. The Cardinals did that in the 2018 championship game, and the Warriors have since won 54 straight.
What a list.
Now, let’s look at the conference winning streaks that some of those teams will be trying to extend when next season rolls around.
64: Melrose-Mindoro’s girls haven’t lost a Dairyland Conference game since a 82-75 setback at the hands of C-FC on Feb. 4, 2016.
59: The Aquinas girls haven’t been beaten in the MVC since a 51-49 loss at Holmen on Dec. 11, 2015.
57: Bangor’s boys have dominated the Scenic Bluffs Conference and haven’t been beaten by any of its teams since a 64-61 defeat at Hillsboro on Feb. 15, 2016.
38: Caledonia’s boys have been the class of the Three River Conference for awhile now and haven’t been beaten by any of its teams since Rushford-Peterson got the best of it 53-50 on Feb. 2, 2018.
22: Blair-Taylor boys have put together a nice winning streak since losing a 77-57 game at Melrose-Mindoro on Jan. 25, 2019.
18: Bangor’s girls have pieced together a couple of big streaks recently, but their current one started after a 42-29 loss to Cashton on Feb. 2, 2019.
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
