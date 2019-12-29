Todd Sommerfeldt: Talent pool still a deep one in the Coulee Region

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What all of that shows is the depth of the wrestling community that exists and what a great spot the sport finds itself in our area.

Holmen really proved something at the Bi-State Classic by sending four wrestlers — Parker Kratochvill (106 pounds), Sam Smith (113), Alex Pellowski (120) and Drake Schams (195) — to the semifinals and two — Kratochvill and Smith — to championship bouts.

Holmen coach Jason Lulloff said his expectation was to have four in the semifinals, and the Vikings proved his assessment correct.

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T also had four semifinalists, and Burns prevailed to earn the chance to win a title. Prairie du Chien matched the Titans with four semifinalists and moved Hannah and Saint to the finals.

Kratochvill and Smith might be showing they they deserve to be called elite, and so is Aquinas sophomore Joe Penchi, who took a 14-1 record into his 132-pound final. He also has a freshman teammate named Tate Flege who made some waves and advanced to the semifinals at 106.

West Salem/Bangor coach Josh Brewer said between sessions on Friday that Kratochvill is already there. The buzz around him will only grow with what he has done this season after staying off the radar by not qualifying for the WIAA individual state tournament as a freshman.