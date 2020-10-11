Tomah golf team travels from uncertainty to state

The Tomah High School girls golf team started thinking about the 2020 season the minute the 2019 season concluded.

“I knew we were going to come back strong because we had most everybody back from last year,” sophomore Brin Neumann said.

She was right. The Timberwolves are headed to their second straight WIAA state tournament after winning Sectional competition played Monday on their home course at Hiawatha Golf Club.

The Timberwolves lost just one senior from a team that finished seventh in Division 1 and already had their sights on bigger and better things the following season.

That was, of course, before anyone had heard of COVID-19. While the uncertainty of the fall sports season was tough on high school athletes everywhere in Wisconsin, it was especially hard for a Tomah golf squad that had such high expectations coming into 2020.

“I didn’t think we were going to have a season until a week before we started,” said Sophie Pokela, last season’s Mississippi Valley Conference player of the year as a sophomore. “I was nervous at the start because we didn’t have as many summer tournaments.”