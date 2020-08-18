Tomah School Board gives green light for non-contact sports

"We need a little more time for volleyball, football and soccer," he said.

Superintendent Dr. Mike Hanson said the district may need to call a special meeting prior to Sept. 1.

"The landscape for activities changes by the hour and by the day," he said.

Plueger said coaches in golf, tennis and cross country are filling out daily "symptom checklists" for each athlete. If any athlete is diagnosed with COVID-19, coaches will have a record of the athlete's contacts.

"We're keeping data every single day," he said.

Plueger said a decision still needs to be made on scheduling nonconference matches and ensuring that schools outside the MVC are following the same protocols. He suggested that schools in the Badger Conference could fill dates vacated by Central and Logan.

Badger schools outside Dane County, such as Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Fort Atkinson, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Watertown, are at least considering a fall sports option consisting up of non-conference events. Other schools, such as Waunakee, may be considering playing some fall sports in the fall and others in the spring.

Plueger said coaches and players in the school district are committed to playing this fall if possible.