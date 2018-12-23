The top two ranked high school girls basketball teams in WIAA Division 4 met in the state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay, and both happened to be from the Coulee Region — Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro.
It was the Blugolds who prevailed 68-52, as coach Dave Donarski's team capped a perfect 28-0 season, giving Aquinas its first WIAA state girls basketball title.
"Execution-wise, I really feel like we did what we wanted to do," Aquinas coach Dave Donarski said after the game. "I feel good about the way we competed today."
Aquinas used a 17-0 first-half run to take charge, and led 28-13 at the break over coach Joey Arneson's Mustangs (27-1). All give Aquinas starters scored in double figures, and two — Madessa Collins (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Kyah Steiner (13 points, 14 rebounds) — finished with double-doubles. Jessa Peterson finished with 11 points for Aquinas, while Lexi Donarski and Courtney Becker added 11 apiece.
Melrose-Mindoro, which entered the game with a 27-0 mark and was making its first state tournament appearance, was led by Erika Simmons' double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds). The Mustangs, who were strongly supported by their local community, were 51-2 over the past two seasons, both losses coming to Aquinas.
"Coach mentioned before game that they would go on a run at some point," Simmons said. "We were hoping to return with a run of our own because we thought it would be a game of runs."