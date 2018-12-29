Each season, the Caledonia High School football team somehow replaces key parts of its seemingly unstoppable machine, and cranks it up another gear.
That was the case once again in 2018, as the Warriors marched through the regular season unbeaten, then rolled through the playoffs until the MSHSL Class AA state championship game. That's when Caledonia (13-0) faced — and overcame — its biggest challenge of the season in a 21-0 victory over Barnesville at U.S. Bank Stadium to win its fourth consecutive state title. It was far from easy as the Warriors led 7-0 with 9 minutes, 45 seconds left, but scored 14 fourth-quarter points to earn Class AA supremacy once again.
Caledonia's latest state championship was different, as this one was accompanied by some national attention as coach Carl Fruechte's team has strung together the nation's longest prep football winning streak at 54 games.
For piecing together yet another unbeaten season, winning a fourth straight title and ninth in the last 12 years, the Caledonia football team earned the No. 2 spot in the Tribune sports staff's countdown of the top 10 area sports stories of the year.
In the state title game, Caledonia's offense was held in check for much of the first three quarters, and it took Nick McCabe's tipped pass, a resurgent running game, and a tipped, then intercepted pass by Payton Schott and subsequent 43-yard return for a TD before the Warriors could breath easy.
"We just kept hitting them. We had to run the clock out, and we practice that all the time. We kept pushing through," said McCabe, who came up big in the fourth quarter with 62 of his 115 rushing yards, and added a key defensive play when he deflected an Adam Tonsfeldt pass on fourth down with Barnesville just outside the red zone.