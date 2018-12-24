There were a number of obstacles thrown at the UW-La Crosse football team this season, but coach Mike Schmidt’s Eagles were able to overcome them en route to a 7-3 season. The record was significant in the fact it was UW-L’s first back-to-back winning seasons since 2005-06.
There was another noteworthy item regarding the Eagles’ mark, as their 5-2 record in the WIAC was the highest conference finish since 2006. This upward movement led to the UW-L football team’s resurgence being named the Tribune staff’s pick at No. 7 in the Top 10 countdown.
“It goes to show all the hard work and what we’re doing at La Crosse is working,” said junior defensive end and Black River Falls High School graduate Zach Zillmer, who came back from a knee injury to form a devastating pass-rush tandem with fellow junior end Ryan Flathers.
UW-L’s often quick-strike offense produced 32.1 points per game despite a midseason coaching change when offensive coordinator Luke Bengtson was reassigned — and later left the university. Caledonia High School and University of Minnesota product Isaac Fruechte, who spent time on the Minnesota Vikings’ roster, and offensive line coach Andrew McGlenn took over as co-offensive coordinators of a team that featured standout receiver Cole Spieker. Spieker, who transitioned from tight end to wide receiver, led the Eagles with 42 catches for 867 yards and 10 TDs.
Eagles QB Ben Schramski had a productive year, too, completing 151 of 297 passes for 2,235 yards and 23 TDs with nine INTs.