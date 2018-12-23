The Coulee Region had some wild, exciting high school football games this season — Central’s Hail Mary win over Onalaska at UW-La Crosse and the Hilltoppers’ 62-55 homecoming shootout against Sparta come to mind — but there were also some fireworks that came away from the field that will impact prep football in the future.
One of the biggest stories of the year — in fact, the No. 8 story in the Tribune staff’s countdown — is the realignment plan that came from the WIAA that will take heed in 2019. That made 2018 the last year of Aquinas’ MVC membership and the last year of the Coulee Conference as we know it.
The WIAA’s move to realign football conferences came in an effort to create competitive balance, and it was the proposal introduced to the WIAA Board of Control in January was approved in April.
A football-only realignment plan set to install for the 2019 season passed by a 6-5 vote by …
Aquinas and Onalaska Luther will head south to form part of one eight-team conference with Cuba City, Darlington, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster and Mineral Point.
Arcadia, Viroqua and Westby will join Dodgeville, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center and River Valley in another conference. Black River Falls and G-E-T combine with Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Nekoosa, Wautoma and Wisconsin Dells in another.
The MVC will consist of Central, Logan, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah and West Salem.
Arcadia is arguably the team most affected by the realignment. Its closest road games — trips it would make in the Coulee to Westby (68 miles) and Viroqua (72 miles) — are the only two under 100 miles. Its furthest will be to Platteville (152).
Those plans will be in effect for the 2019 season.
However, the WFCA in July released a different plan for the 2020 season which is current being reviewed by the WIAA and will be up for vote at later Board of Control meetings.
The Aquinas High School football team will be welcomed to the Coulee Conference by a very ha…