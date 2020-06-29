Track and field: G-E-T's Davis Wenthe is Gatorade's state boys athlete of the year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gatorade announced Monday that Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Davis Wenthe has been selected as its boys track and field athlete of the year.

Wenthe, a University of Wisconsin commit, won the WIAA Division 2 300-meter intermediate hurdles as a junior before having sit out the 2020 spring with the rest of his peers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wenthe won the state 300 hurdles in a time of 37.97 seconds in 2019 and added a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles (14.61), which were won by Peshtigo's Mitchell VanVooren (14.59). He cleared 6 feet, 6 inches to place fourth in the high jump.

Wenthe was also part of the Red Hawks' qualifying 1,600 relay team as a junior, and that team went on to place fifth with a time of 3:25.91. Wenthe also qualified for state in the high jump as a freshman and again as a sophomore. He added the 400 and 110 hurdles as a sophomore and finished third in the hurdle event.

Wenthe gives the Coulee Region the Gatorade boys award for the second time in four seasons. Onalaska's Austin Glynn, a thrower at Wisconsin, won it in 2017 before Mequon Homestead's Drew Bosley won it the next two years.

Wenthe was also a standout football player for the Red Hawks. He recorded seven interceptions as an All-Tribune first-team defensive back and rushed for four touchdowns during G-E-T's 10-2 season that included a South Central Conference championship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.