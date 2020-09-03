Track and field: Onalaska's Landon Peterson chooses Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ONALASKA — Landon Peterson has yet to set foot on the University of Idaho campus, but he decided on Thursday that it will be his future home.

Peterson, an Onalaska High School senior, accepted a full scholarship to join the Vandals' track and field program after graduation in 2021.

What made the difference, other than what he saw from coaches Tim and Cathleen Cawley and learned about a Division I program that placed fifth in the Big Sky Conference' outdoor meet in 2019?

A Zoom tour of campus from the Cawleys, of course.

"It literally was that," Peterson said. "They started at one end of campus, walked through and took turns holding the camera and talking and giving info.

"They also traded off with some of the athletes in a different part of campus, and it went on for an hour. They went to the downtown, too, all on one Zoom call."

While the thought of being able to see an entire campus and its surroundings in an hour may not appeal to some, it did to Peterson, one of Wisconsin's top hurdlers.