High school track and field: La Crosse coach deals with loss of season

The decision didn’t come out of the blue. When Hackbarth and other coaches dismissed their teams in the middle of the second week of practice in March, no one knew when they’d get together again.

“At the time, it could have been two weeks, more than that, or not again,” Hackbarth said. “We didn’t know.”

What has since materialized is hard to describe.

Losing the state meet is one thing, he said. Losing a season is quite another.

“To me, that’s the bigger thing,” Hackbarth said. “The state meet is for the elite, and it’s great for them, and it’s great for the community. It’s much bigger to me that all kids are losing a season.”

Hackbarth began by sending his athletes workouts that could be followed on a daily basis. He still does that for anyone interested, but the cancellation of the season has taken track and field off the radar for a chunk of the kids who were there to practice nearly two months ago.

Most of those are likely seniors with no aspiration to compete in college athletics, and Hackbarth doesn’t have any qualms with anyone who has made that choice. He is in a new situation, too, and adapting the best he can.