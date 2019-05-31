Live blog: 2019 WIAA State Track and Field Meet in La Crosse 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Continue reading your article with a digital subscription. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion Help us salute our military heroes in the La Crosse area promotion spotlight Could you pass a U.S. civics test? Print Ads Service CITY OF WESTBY / LEGALS - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 City Of Westby / Legals 200 N Main St, Westby, WI 54667 608-634-3214 Website Service JOHNS, FLAHERTY & COLLINS, SC - Ad from 2019-05-29 May 29, 2019 Johns, Flaherty & Collins, Sc 205 S 5th Ave, #600, La Crosse, WI 54601 608-784-5678 Website Construction RTP CO. - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Rtp Co 580 E Front St, Winona, MN 55987 507-454-6900 Website Service RVNG HUMAN RESOURCES - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Transportation GLENNS MOTORCOACH TOURS - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Glenns Motorcoach Tours 5803 15th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901 507-288-1329 Website Insurance RURAL INSURANCE / KAREN BOARDMAN AGENCY - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Medical SPRINGBROOK COMMUNITY ASSISTED LIVING - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019 Spring Brook Community Assisted Living 861 Critter Ct, Onalaska, WI 54650 608-783-2292 Website Restaurant HUCK FINNS - Ad from 2019-05-28 May 28, 2019 Huck Finn's On The Water 129 Marina Drive, La Crosse, WI 54601 608-519-2007 Website Furniture KING FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-05-25 May 25, 2019 King Furniture 519 Commerce Street, Holmen, WI 54636 608-526-3399 Website Insurance RURAL INSURANCE / KAREN BOARDMAN AGENCY - Ad from 2019-05-26 May 26, 2019