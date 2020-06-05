Track Flashback: Holmen boys 400 relay

“I remember Seth Holden’s great start and him coming on hot on the handoff,” said Wilson, who has rushed for 641 yards for the Bison but missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “When I got to Adam, I remember yelling, ‘Stick!’ and it being one of the cleanest handoffs ever.

“He was taking off and I was at full extension. When I put that baton in his hand, there was no one by him.”

Another strong exchange from Johnson to Zmolek was followed by Wilson continuing to run behind them in order to watch his teammate attempt to hold off Brookfield East anchor Drew Bullen.

“That kid was a freak,” Wilson said of Bullen, who anchored East’s wins in both the 800 and 1,600 relays that day. “That guy probably could have won the open 100, 200 and 400, but they used him in relays, and he was cooking.”

Zmolek had a big lead and held off the challenge of Bullen and celebrated with a fist pump after crossing the finish line. A team that definitely built toward its best times at the end of the season was the state’s best.