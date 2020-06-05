Track Flashback: Holmen boys 400 relay

It was all about the handoffs.
The speed was established and the desire in place, but if Holmen High School’s boys 400-meter relay team was going to beat a record it established the previous day and show that it was the fastest in the state, adjustments had to be made.
“We lengthened the steps to widen out the handoffs,” anchor runner Aaron Zmolek remembered. “We knew if we could hit those the way we wanted, something special could happen for us.”
The result was more than a very significant WIAA Division 1 championship back in 2016. The Vikings’ time of 42.02 seconds beat the entire Coulee Region’s previous best and will stand at least until next season.
“I think about that race all the time,” said Seth Wilson, who will soon — relatively speaking when considering the coronavirus pandemic — embark n his junior season with the North Dakota State University football team. “That was one of my best high school experiences, without a doubt.
“I can almost remember every little detail about it.”
Wilson, who ran the second leg between leadoff Seth Holden and Adam Johnson, continued his ran after advancing the baton to Johnson just so he could see the end of the race.
The exchanges he had with both Holden and Johnson gave him quick confidence that his team could win a premier event on the season’s biggest stage — the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
“I remember Seth Holden’s great start and him coming on hot on the handoff,” said Wilson, who has rushed for 641 yards for the Bison but missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. “When I got to Adam, I remember yelling, ‘Stick!’ and it being one of the cleanest handoffs ever.
“He was taking off and I was at full extension. When I put that baton in his hand, there was no one by him.”
Another strong exchange from Johnson to Zmolek was followed by Wilson continuing to run behind them in order to watch his teammate attempt to hold off Brookfield East anchor Drew Bullen.
“That kid was a freak,” Wilson said of Bullen, who anchored East’s wins in both the 800 and 1,600 relays that day. “That guy probably could have won the open 100, 200 and 400, but they used him in relays, and he was cooking.”
Zmolek had a big lead and held off the challenge of Bullen and celebrated with a fist pump after crossing the finish line. A team that definitely built toward its best times at the end of the season was the state’s best.
Zmolek said confidence was built in nearly ever late race it ran because it could see the times go lower and lower. The Vikings were second in their preliminary heat that Friday, and their time of 42.33 their best before the Saturday final.
Maybe that’s what helped Zmolek hold off Bullen. When he crossed that line, the Vikings knocked off West Salem’s 2011 time of 42.48 — Jake McCabe, Brandon Heilman, Josh Niebuhr and Alex Koenen won a Division 2 state title with that performance — and ran a race fast enough to hold off the challenge of Central’s Devin Bocook, Steve Cross, Tarek Shraith and Jamar Davis, who combined on a 42.17 last spring.
“It meant a lot, and it still means a lot,” said Zmolek, who competed in track and field for three seasons at UW-Eau Claire before an injury stopped him. “Being at the top and being there with those guys and sharing that moment not only with them but with other teammates, coaches and our families was something we will remember forever.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!