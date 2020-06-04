Track Flashback: Holmen's Travis Horstman

The Vikings scored plenty with their new jumper, who wound up a Division 1 sectional champion in the 200-meter dash and triple jump and runner-up with the 400 relay team as a senior. He qualified for the state field in those events and the triple jump.

“I believe we could only do three events back then under the old rules,” said Horstman, who played baseball as a freshman before switching over to track and field. “They trained me into it, I gave it a shot, and it went on from there.”

Horstman also played football and basketball at Holmen, and the decision to pick up track and field in the spring — the Vikings played WIAA summer baseball back then — was to stay in shape for football and basketball seasons.

Horstman said the event, which can be complicated to master, came somewhat naturally to him. Sticking with it wasn’t difficult once he started learning how to develop each piece of the jump.

Mastering to compete solidly in his three events, however, was a little tougher.

“I’ll never forget having to run the 200 prelims, then sprinting to the runway for the triple because the window was so small,” Horstman said. “I can’t even remember how I did, but I remember being disappointed with how that weekend went for me. I did not run or jump well.”