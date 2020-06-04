Track Flashback: Holmen's Travis Horstman

Travis Horstman has taken notice of the high caliber of jumpers that have flowed through the Coulee Region in recent years.
He isn’t a track and field coach, but Horstman sometimes takes trips out to local meets to get a look of those jumpers in person because the one on the elite level are trying to take something away from him.
Horstman’s triple jump of 47 feet, 8½ inches has stood as the area’s best since 1992, and Horstman isn’t there to gloat if anyone comes up short.
“I go to congratulate them if they break the record,” said Horstman, who works as an electrician for Wettstein Brothers Electric. “If there is someone close and might beat it, I want to be there and see it because I know how hard it is to go that far.”
Logan’s Kenny Winslow recorded a jump of 46-10½ in 2010, and Central’s Andrew Sierzant went 45-11 in 2008, but they are the only jumpers within 2 feet of what Horstman did at the MVC meet 28 years ago.
Horstman continued to jump at UW-La Crosse, where his 48-10½ still ranks fifth among indoor attempts, and that becomes more impressive when considering that the triple jump wasn’t something he did until coaches encouraged him as a junior.
“I had good speed and decent hops for back then,” said Horstman, who had his record jump at the MVC meet. “I used to run the hurdles, and the coaches talked me into giving the triple a try because they were looking for some more point in field events.”
The Vikings scored plenty with their new jumper, who wound up a Division 1 sectional champion in the 200-meter dash and triple jump and runner-up with the 400 relay team as a senior. He qualified for the state field in those events and the triple jump.
“I believe we could only do three events back then under the old rules,” said Horstman, who played baseball as a freshman before switching over to track and field. “They trained me into it, I gave it a shot, and it went on from there.”
Horstman also played football and basketball at Holmen, and the decision to pick up track and field in the spring — the Vikings played WIAA summer baseball back then — was to stay in shape for football and basketball seasons.
Horstman said the event, which can be complicated to master, came somewhat naturally to him. Sticking with it wasn’t difficult once he started learning how to develop each piece of the jump.
Mastering to compete solidly in his three events, however, was a little tougher.
“I’ll never forget having to run the 200 prelims, then sprinting to the runway for the triple because the window was so small,” Horstman said. “I can’t even remember how I did, but I remember being disappointed with how that weekend went for me. I did not run or jump well.”
But Horstman jumped well enough during his career to become Holmen’s record-holder in the triple and long jumps. His record in the long jump (22-5¾) ranks eighth in the list of Coulee Region schools, and that was another event Horstman said he was thrown into at the end of his junior season in an effort to score team points.
I ended up going to state in it (as a junior), but that was kind of a fluke,” Horstman said. “It all worked out for me, though. I had a pretty good career.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!