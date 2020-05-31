Track Flashback: La Crosse Central's Sawyer Smith

Smith also shares the Red Raiders’ record with Jeff Kaufman (1974) in the long jump at 23 feet, 1 inch, and that ranks third on the area’s record list behind Logan’s Aric Elmore (23-5) in 2014 and Onalaska’s Landon Peterson (23-2¾) in 2019.

A collegiate career in the decathlon made sense for Smith, who tried horizontal jumps, the high jump, sprints — individual and relays — and hurdles at Central, which finished third among Division 1 teams at state when he was a sophomore and second to Brookfield East when he was a junior.

“If you ever talk to (former Central and current Saint Mary’s University coach) Niels Anderson, he would say that’s exactly what I should have done,” said Smith, who expects to finish his master’s degree in clinical and mental health counseling this August. “I enjoyed dabbling in everything they let me try at Central.

“I remember running the 300 hurdles at one event because I enjoy a good deal of variety, whether it’s in track or my life in general. I like keeping things different, and I think moving on to decathlon was natural for me.”

The hurdles, Smith said, were tough to pick up and regularly a source of lost points in the big picture of the competition. The pole vault provided challenges when he began, but Smith said he put in his time to figure it out.