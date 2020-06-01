Track Flashback: La Crosse Logan's Amber Sanderson

“I think those stay with you throughout life.”

By Sanderson’s own account, though, she wasn’t a strong hurdler until the second half of her high school career. A trip to state in the 100-meter dash her sophomore season lit a fire in her and set her on a course for success in the hurdles.

“Competing at the state level left a pretty damn good taste in my mouth,” Sanderson said. “I made a decision that that summer I was going to work my butt off to be able to make it to state and further advance at state than I was the year prior.”

That work quickly paid off Sanderson’s junior year, and she entered the regional with the state’s top time in the 100-meter hurdles. But she tripped over the third hurdle, ruining her chances at making it to sectionals, let alone state.

“I definitely had to redeem myself (senior year),” Sanderson said. “Seeing your mom cry because she knew that was your big race and you were so excited to go to state in that event is pretty hard.”

Sanderson undoubtedly redeemed herself the next year.