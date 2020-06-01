Track Flashback: La Crosse Logan's Amber Sanderson

Amber Sanderson hated the 300-meter hurdles early in her track and field career at Logan High School. She wanted nothing to do with the distance. And why mess with that when she could simply run the 100-meter hurdles?
“I would rather run a 200 or below,” Sanderson said. “(Logan coach Tom) Kammer was persistent that I could do well in the 300s if I really set my mind to it.”
Looking back, she’s glad she listened to her coach.
Sanderson, a 2012 Logan graduate, finished her career with the Rangers not only the best all-around hurdler in program history, but also one of the best hurdlers in state history.
The 100-meter hurdles remained her preferred race, and she still holds Logan’s program record at 14.01 seconds, which was the third-fastest time in state history when she set it in 2012. And Sanderson’s 43.75 in the 300 hurdles, set at the 2012 WIAA Division 1 state meet, remains the best time in Rangers history.
Both times are the best among all schools in the Tribune’s coverage area.
“We’re 10 years out from the first time I went to state, which is crazy to think about,” Sanderson said. “But I still have those feelings, those thoughts, those emotions of those days when I did break a record or when I did place at state.
“I think those stay with you throughout life.”
By Sanderson’s own account, though, she wasn’t a strong hurdler until the second half of her high school career. A trip to state in the 100-meter dash her sophomore season lit a fire in her and set her on a course for success in the hurdles.
“Competing at the state level left a pretty damn good taste in my mouth,” Sanderson said. “I made a decision that that summer I was going to work my butt off to be able to make it to state and further advance at state than I was the year prior.”
That work quickly paid off Sanderson’s junior year, and she entered the regional with the state’s top time in the 100-meter hurdles. But she tripped over the third hurdle, ruining her chances at making it to sectionals, let alone state.
“I definitely had to redeem myself (senior year),” Sanderson said. “Seeing your mom cry because she knew that was your big race and you were so excited to go to state in that event is pretty hard.”
Sanderson undoubtedly redeemed herself the next year.
She breezed through regionals, winning both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles while setting a new school record in the 100 hurdles at 14.23. Sectionals was more of the same, and she reset the school record in the 100 hurdles at 14.01. Sanderson capped her high school career by finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles at state and second in the 300 hurdles, in which she set Logan’s record at 43.75.
“When I knew I was up against the two-time prior state champ (in the 300 hurdles, Greenfield’s Michelle Garner), I knew it would be down to the wire,” Sanderson said. “I remember her catching up to me on the last hurdle, and I was devastated because I had placed second in the state by 0.06 seconds.
“So it was kind of a devastating race, but at the same time I ran my fastest time at 43.75, which is still one of the fastest times in Wisconsin, which is really rewarding to think about.”
The cherry on top of Sanderson’s senior season was Logan’s 800-meter relay team, for which she was the anchor, winning the state meet and setting a program record in the process.
“That was probably a bigger feat than the hurdles — both races — having three other teammates there that you’ve worked all year to get to that point,” Sanderson said. “... I was able to come back from behind, in front of the hometown crowd, and get a state championship for the school. It was huge.”
Sanderson originally planned on attending Winona State after graduation but decided to go to Viterbo because of a hip injury. She competed on the V-Hawks’ track and field team for a few years before hip surgery ended her career. Despite the injury, Sanderson — who transferred to Winona State, where she studied human resources management and business administration — is appreciative for everything track and field has done in her life.
“I think it helped shape me into who I am,” said Sanderson, who is now a program supervisor for REM Iowa, which provides services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. “It helped teach me work ethic, and that dedication can get you to a point of success.”
