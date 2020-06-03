Track Flashback: La Crosse Logan's Avrie Duffy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Avrie (Walters) Duffy no longer has the desire to run, but there was a time when it was all she wanted to do.

While the Logan High School track and field coaches wanted to conserve her energy, she insisted on running three races every meet. If she missed the bus after school, she wouldn’t walk home — she’d run. It was faster, easier, more fun.

“You couldn’t make me walk; I wanted to run everywhere,” said Duffy, a 1994 Logan graduate. “... It was just like a kid playing.”

Duffy turned her love for running into one of the best long distance careers in Logan track and field history — and one of the best in the Coulee Region.

She holds three of the Rangers’ program records (800-meter run, 2:12.87, set in 1993; 1,600, 4:53.88, set in 1993; and 3,200, 10:51.32, set in 1992). And her time in the 1,600 remains the best among all schools within the Tribune’s coverage area.

“I would have expected some of these records to be broken by now,” Duffy said. “I mean, we’ve got those (Malecek) triplets in Onalaska. We’ve had some really talented runners that have come through here.”