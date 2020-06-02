Track Flashback: La Crosse Logan's Jim Nelson

“It was a special moment, that’s for sure,” Nelson said. “I look back at it and just laugh to myself every time I remember looking at Coach Mulrooney and telling him to shut up, I got another one.”

Nelson’s entire senior season was special.

Motivated by narrowly missing the state meet his junior season — “The kid that beat me (in sectionals) showed up late and made it wearing jean shorts. That was a tough pill to swallow,” Nelson said — he hit the weight room hard in the offseason. The results quickly paid off.

The first meet of his senior season, Nelson threw 59-11, well beyond his previous best of 52-3 and nearly reaching his preseason goal of hitting 60 feet. Mulrooney pulled him aside at school the next week.

“He goes, ‘You’re leading the state by feet. You’ve got to win state. We’ve got to change that goal. Instead of making it to state, you’re going to win it,’” Nelson said. “That became the new goal. From that day forward, it was, ‘I’m not going to settle for throwing 60 feet and making it to state, I’m going to throw 60 feet and I’m going to win state.’”

That’s just what Nelson did. He won every meet as he marched to a WIAA Division 1 title, throwing 62-6 to bring it home.