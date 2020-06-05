Track Flashback: La Crosse Logan's Tore Washa

“(Sanderson and Paul) took me and my other freshman teammate, Chloe, kind of under their wings and were just like, ‘Hey, you two have got some real potential,” Washa said. “They basically led by example. Like, ‘Stick with us and watch what we do, and you’ll end up being like us.’

“Little did we know we’d end up winning a state title with them, much less (Malin) and I would go on and win three total between the two of us.”

That 2012 title is one that will forever stick in Washa’s memory — “The 1:41:03, that’s just a time that I’ll never forget,” she said — but the fact that she was a part of three records in three different seasons isn’t lost on her.

“We were very motivated to be better each year, aside from what event it was,” Washa said. “We just kind of would pick an event and be like, ‘All right, this is what we’re going to tackle this year. This is what we’re going to do.’”

Washa applied that same motivation to her individual events, especially the 200. On a goal sheet in her freshman English class, she wrote that she wanted to have her own school record. In what could have been her last race, she accomplished that.