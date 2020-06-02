Track Flashback: Tomah's Julie Steinhoff

Julie Steinhoff isn’t sure when or where the best girls discus and shot put performances in Coulee Region history took place, but she knows she was there.
Sometime in the neighborhood of 30 years ago, the Tomah High School senior accomplished a couple of things no one at any area school has been able to touch on her way to becoming a four-time WIAA champion.
For the record, her best day in the discus came when she uncorked a throw of 160 feet, 10 inches during the 1990 MVC meet at her home track. Her top shot put of 47-5½ took place at a sectional meet in Portage, Wisconsin, a week or two later.
“I don’t remember them because neither was a really out-of-the-ordinary throw,” said Steinhoff, the former Julie Beck. “I had been throwing 150s that season, so it didn’t feel like one I completely launched. The shot put was about a foot farther than what I’d been throwing, so that was the bigger one.”
The fact that those two throws are still records isn’t that much of a surprise. The shot put is the seventh-best in state history, and the discus ranks ninth on that all-time list.
But Steinhoff is clearly the best girls thrower in the area because the competition is nonexistent. Tomah graduate Jean Schleusener owns a discus throw of 159-11, but no one from another school is within 17 feet of either one of them.
West Salem’s Mary Kurisch follows in the discus with a 142-9 in 2009, and Logan’s Sandy Pehler 43-4¾ back in 1980 is the closest one to Steinhoff in the shot put.
Steinhoff was a three-sport performer at Tomah and battled her way back from a serious knee injury during the last game of her sophomore basketball season while trying to live up to performance challenges provided by Schleusener and Julie’s older sister, Angie.
“Angie was a thrower, and she’s the one who got me started,” said Steinhoff, who is employed by Colorado State University and stationed at Fort McCoy with the DPW Natural Resource Branch. “It came naturally to a point. I was very athletic in school and competed in other sports (tennis and basketball).
“It started in middle school and just grew from there. I watched Jean in middle school. Jean and my sister had school records, and I think in watching them, I thought, ‘I’m gonna get there some day.’ That was a motivator.”
Steinhoff, who praises former coaches Steve Justinger and Bruce Luebke for their part in her success, also won her championships at an interesting time in state track and field history. She swept the shot put and discus for Class A championships at Mansfield Stadium in Madison as a junior before sweeping the same events the first time the meet was held in La Crosse the next year.
“That was interesting because going to Madison was a big deal,” said Steinhoff, who missed her sophomore track and field season before closing out with the four championships the next two years. “It was overnight and a bigger trip for us.
“When they announced it was moving to La Crosse, I was a little sad because it wasn’t Madison, it wasn’t much of a trip. But when we got there we saw everything they were doing with it, and it’s a great venue for the meet.”
Beck followed up her third and fourth state championships with a three-year career as a scholarship thrower at the University of Oregon. She finished her career and got her first taste of coaching at North Dakota State.
The Wisconsin Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Famer was a four-time All-American at each school.
Working with athletes was enjoyable, and Steinhoff still coaches at Tomah on the middle school level. She was the throws coach for current high school coach Jessa Von Haden (Luebke), and Von Haden currently coaches Steinhoff’s daughter, Sabin.
“It’s interesting how things circle around,” Steinhoff said. “Me coaching Jessa, and now Jessa coaching my daughter. Isn’t that something?”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
