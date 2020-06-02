Track Flashback: Tomah's Julie Steinhoff

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Julie Steinhoff isn’t sure when or where the best girls discus and shot put performances in Coulee Region history took place, but she knows she was there.

Sometime in the neighborhood of 30 years ago, the Tomah High School senior accomplished a couple of things no one at any area school has been able to touch on her way to becoming a four-time WIAA champion.

For the record, her best day in the discus came when she uncorked a throw of 160 feet, 10 inches during the 1990 MVC meet at her home track. Her top shot put of 47-5½ took place at a sectional meet in Portage, Wisconsin, a week or two later.

“I don’t remember them because neither was a really out-of-the-ordinary throw,” said Steinhoff, the former Julie Beck. “I had been throwing 150s that season, so it didn’t feel like one I completely launched. The shot put was about a foot farther than what I’d been throwing, so that was the bigger one.”

The fact that those two throws are still records isn’t that much of a surprise. The shot put is the seventh-best in state history, and the discus ranks ninth on that all-time list.