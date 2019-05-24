Tribune sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt and reporter Colten Bartholomew break down the results from the WIAA sectional track meets and get you ready for the WIAA state meet at UW-La Crosse.
TribPreps podcast: WIAA state track primer
Colten Bartholomew
Reporter
Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.
