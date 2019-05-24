Try 3 months for $3

Podcast: WIAA track sectionals and state primer

Podcast: WIAA track sectionals and state primer

Tribune sports editor Todd Sommerfeldt and reporter Colten Bartholomew break down the results from the WIAA sectional track meets and get you ready for the WIAA state meet at UW-La Crosse.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.