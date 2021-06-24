WIAA state track and field: Adelynn Hyatt wins four medals for Cashton

Adelynn Hyatt prides herself on her ability to start a hurdle race, and she doesn't think she did a bad job getting off the line during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 100-meter hurdles.

Ziyannah Conner just got off to a better start, and she turned it into a state championship.

Conner crossed the finish line in 15.6 seconds to clip Hyatt (15.91), who claimed a sliver medal as her second during a busy meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Hyatt began by tying for fifth place in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.

"She's so quick, and she goes over the hurdles so smoothly," Hyatt said of Conner. "I think maybe she wasn't really challenged in her prelim, but I knew she was going to give me a good race, and it's really fun racing against her."

Hyatt also helped the Eagles place third in the 800 relay and fifth in the 400 relay with respective times of 1:48.05 and 50.73 to complete a four-medal performance and a memorable career at Cashton.

Hyatt, who will play basketball at UW-Eau Claire, won eight state track and field medals for the Eagles and had impressive careers as a four-year contributor in both volleyball and basketball.