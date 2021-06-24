WIAA state track and field: Adelynn Hyatt wins four medals for Cashton

Adelynn Hyatt prides herself on her ability to start a hurdle race, and she doesn't think she did a bad job getting off the line during Thursday's WIAA Division 3 100-meter hurdles.
Ziyannah Conner just got off to a better start, and she turned it into a state championship.
Conner crossed the finish line in 15.6 seconds to clip Hyatt (15.91), who claimed a sliver medal as her second during a busy meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Hyatt began by tying for fifth place in the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 2 inches.
"She's so quick, and she goes over the hurdles so smoothly," Hyatt said of Conner. "I think maybe she wasn't really challenged in her prelim, but I knew she was going to give me a good race, and it's really fun racing against her."
Hyatt also helped the Eagles place third in the 800 relay and fifth in the 400 relay with respective times of 1:48.05 and 50.73 to complete a four-medal performance and a memorable career at Cashton.
Hyatt, who will play basketball at UW-Eau Claire, won eight state track and field medals for the Eagles and had impressive careers as a four-year contributor in both volleyball and basketball.
"I thought my prelim was pretty good, but I think the wind was pushing us all back a little bit," Hyatt said. "The times are a lot slower than what we ran at sectionals, but you work with what you get."
The Eagles used Hyatt, Jaiden Hansberry, Braylee Hyatt and Annie Schreier in both relay races.
Hyatt said adjusting to the new format of having one division complete its meet in one day instead of two brought with it some challenges. On one hand, it was like any other meet, but it changed the approach of some state veterans used in the old state format.
Hyatt had to run prelims and finals for the hurdles while competing in the high jump. Her card was clean for relay races, and she is used to juggling events, but Thursday was a bit different with timing.
"There are definitely pros and cons to doing it this way," Hyatt said. "I'm one who likes getting that rest and having prelims one day and finals the next day.
"One of the things I think I did was rush myself. I jumped twice at 5-2 and missed them both, but I think I felt a little rushed because I had to get to hurdles for prelims."
Hyatt found a way to recover after the opening events and help the relay teams finish strong seasons.
