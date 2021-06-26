WIAA state track and field: Arrowhead becomes 'Pole Vault U'

You could call Hartland Arrowhead High School "Pole Vault U" after the program sent five vaulters to state this spring.
Top-seeded Evan Bartelsen and sixth-seeded Zachary Zirgibel represented the Warhawks boys team, while second-seeded senior Julia Moore, sixth-seeded sophomore Sophie Herriot and seventh-seeded senior Nina Morrison represented the girls team.
“We think this group may be the best overall group of vaulters any school has ever had,” Arrowhead head coach Chris Herriot said. “Our girls broke the state record for the vault and our guys had the heights to do it but had an off day on our only relay meet.
“To have five vaulters at state, just missing out at having six, is incredible.”
Despite a torrential downpour that forced the pole vault competition to be held indoors at Mitchell Hall, the Warhawks boys duo both made it to the podium at the WIAA state track and field meet at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
Arrowhead crowned its first state boys champion in the event since 2004 when Bartelsen finished first with a vault of 15 feet, 6 inches.
“I would have been good either way,” Bartelsen said of competing indoors. “Our coaches really prepare us to be outdoors and in the rain. I know our program thrives even in these conditions. We jump all the time in the rain.”
After Bartelsen made 15-6 on his third and final try, the bar was moved to 16-2 for him to try to break the state record of 16-1 set by Glen Herold of Brookfield East in 2014.
But Bartelsen, a UW-Milwaukee recruit whose personal best is 16-0, then missed on all three attempts at 16-2 to end his season.
“It was pretty close,” Bartelsen said of the state record. “It was an adrenalin kick that got me up the pole and it was slightly too much. I didn’t get it. But I’m still satisfied with the outcome.”
Herriot agreed.
“To have Evan pull it out was awesome,” Herriot said of Bartelsen’s first state championship. “He had some close shots at the record, but it was a great performance.”
Bartelsen was cut from baseball as a sophomore and opted to try out for track.
Talk about a wise move.
“After 2020 was canceled he went from one season as a 10 foot vaulter to becoming one of the best all-time vaulters at 16-0,” Herriot said. “We’ve had multiple guys ranked No. 1 coming in, but this is the first time we’ve pulled it together.”
Zirgibel, who was seeded sixth entering the meet at 14-0, wanted to make it a one-two sweep.
But Zirgibel had to settle for a fourth-place finish with a leap of 14-6.
“I should have had it at 14-9. I do 14-9 all the time in practice,” Zirgibel said. “It was one of those days where you don’t do as well as you want. But it was a great day for the team.”
Arrowhead’s last state champion in the pole vault was Pietro Norante with a vault of 15-0 in 2004.
“It’s really surreal, honestly,” Bartelsen said. “I’ve had so many people, like Zach (Zirgibel), to work with. We got a new vault coach this year and he brought a new style into it. He pushed us to do our best on every single jump. Don’t waste anything this whole season. It’s cool.”
In the girls competition, senior Julia Moore made it a Warhawks’ sweep with a first-place finish of 12-6. She passed at 10 feet and 10-6, then made her first attempt at 11-0 and as well as at the next four heights before missing three attempts at 13-2.
Moore, a University of Wisconsin recruit, placed second at the 2019 state meet with a vault of 11-9. She was also a state qualifier in diving and the school’s WIAA Scholar Athlete nominee.
Sophomore Sophie Herriot was 10th with a vault of 11-0, and senior Nina Morrison, a UW-La Crosse recruit, placed 15th at 10-6.
Bartelsen was pleased that the Warhawks garnered 15 points in the pole vault to help pave the way for a team state championship.
“Zach and I met when we were five,” Bartelsen said. “We played baseball, basketball, all these sports and who’d have guessed we’d end up pole vaulting together. To room at state and to podium together at state, it’s crazy when you think about it.”
Both Bartelsen and Zirgibel passed at the opening height of 12-6 and also at 13-0 and 13-6.
Bartelsen then missed on his first attempt at 14-0 before settling in.
“It was definitely a case of the jitters. This is my first time at state so it was like, ‘I’m here now. I’ve got to perform now,’” Bartelsen said. “I just had to clear everything out. It was kind of a weak jump. But I was fine again.”