WIAA state track and field: Arrowhead becomes 'Pole Vault U'

“I should have had it at 14-9. I do 14-9 all the time in practice,” Zirgibel said. “It was one of those days where you don’t do as well as you want. But it was a great day for the team.”

Arrowhead’s last state champion in the pole vault was Pietro Norante with a vault of 15-0 in 2004.

“It’s really surreal, honestly,” Bartelsen said. “I’ve had so many people, like Zach (Zirgibel), to work with. We got a new vault coach this year and he brought a new style into it. He pushed us to do our best on every single jump. Don’t waste anything this whole season. It’s cool.”

In the girls competition, senior Julia Moore made it a Warhawks’ sweep with a first-place finish of 12-6. She passed at 10 feet and 10-6, then made her first attempt at 11-0 and as well as at the next four heights before missing three attempts at 13-2.

Moore, a University of Wisconsin recruit, placed second at the 2019 state meet with a vault of 11-9. She was also a state qualifier in diving and the school’s WIAA Scholar Athlete nominee.

Sophomore Sophie Herriot was 10th with a vault of 11-0, and senior Nina Morrison, a UW-La Crosse recruit, placed 15th at 10-6.