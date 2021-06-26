WIAA state track and field: Championship day for Onalaska girls

Amalia fluctuated back and forth from third to fourth place throughout her race and finished with a time of 5:00.32 in a race won by Kaukauna’s Anna Fauske (4:46.54).

Kora, who won the Division 1 state cross country race last fall, squared off with Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau, who won the battle with a time of 10:21.6. Malecek, who ran shoulder to shoulder with Pansegrau for the first half of the race, crossed the line in 10:29.33.

The Hilltoppers also had two other relay qualifiers, but neither reached the medal stand.

Onalaska’s 1,600 relay of Amalia, Lydia, Lonning and Alli Thomas was in second place going to the final exchange, but a miscue allowed the baton to drop to the track, and the team placed 17th (4:11.48). Onalaska’s 800 relay of Jenna Richgels, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Thomas wound up 16th (1:50.38).

The 1,600 relay, which is the final event of the meet, was greeted by a return of a steady rain after the final heat began, and the dropped baton, although creating a disappointing ending, wasn’t enough to overshadow what had already been accomplished.

The excitement reached its peak with Lydia’s victory and her instinct to celebrate the accomplishment of winning her favorite race after placing second in as a sophomore.

“We really had to make sure we kept our emotions low (after winning the 3,200 relay) because we still had so much to do,” she said. “It was more subdued than we wanted to be, but I couldn’t not smile after (the 800). I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.