WIAA state track and field: Championship day for Onalaska girls

Lydia Malecek started the 800-meter run with a little extra pep in her step on Saturday afternoon.
It was going to be the last such race of her Onalaska High School career, and was one that she held close to her heart amid the many she managed to win during her career.
“I love the 800, and it’s an event that has a ton of depth in Wisconsin,” a giddy Malecek said after her winning performance of 2 minutes, 11.36 seconds. “It feels so good to leave that event after making an impact on it.
“I mean, every year since eighth grade, I’ve come to this meet and watched the 800. I ran a 2:33 in eight grade and here I am a champion.”
But she wasn’t the only one wearing Onalaska’s purple and white to be able to claim that.
The Hilltoppers started their day by emerging from a downpour to win the 3,200 relay with Amalia Malecek, Kora Malecek, Jillian Lonning and Lydia in a time of 9:10.34 and beat second-place Kaukauna by 23 seconds.
The race came at a good time, when the downpour had turned into more of a sprinkle at UW-La Crosse and made the race possible.
“At first, we thought it might be fun to run in the rain,” Kora said with a laugh after the victory. “It would have been like we were in Portland or something.”
The group had limited warmup time due to the weather, but that didn’t affect the race.
Amalia gave the Hilltoppers a solid 2-second lead, and Kora pushed it to 11. Lonning added 3 more seconds and Lydia 9 to finish off the Galloping Ghosts.
“I just wanted to get out as hard as I could and get a good gap going,” Amalia said. “You can’t take anything for granted at state because there are amazing runners here. I wanted to give our team a good chance.”
Kora then broke things open in what was a dominant run but not one that threatened the Division 1 meet record of 9:00.42 established by Neenah in 2012. It was a tough day for a team even this good to challenge that.
“Our goal was definitely to just run the best we can,” Lonning said. “A record would be hard, but we knew we had a pretty good shot of getting up there (the top of the podium) despite the conditions.”
Lydia’s anchor 800 of 2:12.25 was the fastest of anyone in the race.
“There’s always that fear that someone is going to catch you in the race,” Lydia said. “I knew I had this much of a lead, and I couldn’t blow it, so I raced like there were 10 people on my heels.”
The Maleceks, who are committed to run at the University of Illinois, also added a couple of other medal-winning performances when Amalia placed fourth in the 1,600 and Kora second in the 3,200.
Amalia fluctuated back and forth from third to fourth place throughout her race and finished with a time of 5:00.32 in a race won by Kaukauna’s Anna Fauske (4:46.54).
Kora, who won the Division 1 state cross country race last fall, squared off with Middleton junior Lauren Pansegrau, who won the battle with a time of 10:21.6. Malecek, who ran shoulder to shoulder with Pansegrau for the first half of the race, crossed the line in 10:29.33.
The Hilltoppers also had two other relay qualifiers, but neither reached the medal stand.
Onalaska’s 1,600 relay of Amalia, Lydia, Lonning and Alli Thomas was in second place going to the final exchange, but a miscue allowed the baton to drop to the track, and the team placed 17th (4:11.48). Onalaska’s 800 relay of Jenna Richgels, Taylor Molling, Josie Blum and Thomas wound up 16th (1:50.38).
The 1,600 relay, which is the final event of the meet, was greeted by a return of a steady rain after the final heat began, and the dropped baton, although creating a disappointing ending, wasn’t enough to overshadow what had already been accomplished.
The excitement reached its peak with Lydia’s victory and her instinct to celebrate the accomplishment of winning her favorite race after placing second in as a sophomore.
“We really had to make sure we kept our emotions low (after winning the 3,200 relay) because we still had so much to do,” she said. “It was more subdued than we wanted to be, but I couldn’t not smile after (the 800). I couldn’t believe it was happening.”
