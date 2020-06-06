WIAA state track and field: Coaches provide memories

1. The girls. The Hollywood ending to the State meet was what I'll remember the most. After 2 days and 186 schools contesting 18 events, it came down to the final event of the meet, the 4x400. Aquinas was tied with Edgar and just 2 points ahead of Royall. All three teams had 4x400s that were in the finals. Though Aquinas had the fastest seed of the 3 teams, we knew that the finals would be far more competitive than the preliminaries. We also knew that who won the 4x400 was irrelevant. What mattered was whether Aquinas finished ahead of Edgar and Royall. Going into the final event, the boys had already won their State championship. Could the girls? Andrea White, running the first leg, would give Aquinas the lead. Between the second and third leg, Karlie Meyer to Shelby Thicke, Aquinas would lose the lead than regain it. The anchor leg, Megan Scheidt, would decide the State team championship. Megan had played softball in the spring for 3 years; her senior year she decided to also run track. With her addition, we now had enough for a 4x400 relay. Her track practices were conducted before school and never conflicted with softball; several times after finishing a softball game she'd drive to the track meet that was in progress to run on a relay. A member of two state championship basketball teams, we knew that she could handle the mental challenge of Wisconsin's biggest meet. Fennimore's Brynlee Nelson would pass Megan on the final leg, but Megan would hold on to bring Aquinas home in 2nd place, 3 seconds ahead of Edgar, 4 seconds ahead of Royall.