WIAA state track and field: Coaches provide memories

Tom Kammer just completed his 36th season as the girls track and field coach at Logan High School.
It was different than any other he’s coached for obvious reasons, but what probably resonated the most was not being able to coach in the WIAA state track and field meet Friday and Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
The Tribune asked Coulee Region coaches to share some of the best memories from the biggest meet of the year, and here is some of what they had to say.
Kammer:
This is my 36th year as the head girls track and field coach at Logan and I have many memories. Every athlete that qualifies for the state meet creates special memories at the sectional meet (that is always an exciting day!!). Every athlete that qualifies for the state meet experience creates memories for the athletes, their families, their teammates, and the coaching staff. It is the result of hard work and dedication that takes years in the development in most cases. I have to share the following few memories because every memory ( happy, state champions, school records) and sad ( dropped batons, hitting hurdles, injuries) are memorable... I hate leaving out anyone or any memory but here are a few.......
* First athlete to state was Nancy Tessmer in 1988. ... 5-6 (school record) in the sectionals to qualify. I was excited to be there with an athlete.
* Placing second as a team in 1992 to Marinette. Lots of great efforts that weekend with many incredible athletes.
*Scoring in 10 out of 10 events in 1993 placed second to Marinette in State with 52 points (most points scored ever by a Division I second-place team at that time).
* The 1,600 relay team champions in 1996 and 1998. 1996 was a classic battle with the 4x4 and 4x8 teams from Logan and Middleton. Middleton won the 4x8 (we were 2nd) and Logan girls won the 4x4 (Middleton was 2nd).
* Deb Hanson (1999) state champion 300 low hurdles. She also anchored the 1998 state champion 4x4).
*Winning 4x200 m relay from lane 10 (so exciting!!) Bad hand off in semifinals day before!!
*Avery Walters three-time state champ in 1,600. She was also 2nd place in the 800 those same years. She still owns the records in both of those events.
*4x200 relay state champs three years in a row.
* Emily Betz (2006) and Emily Worden (2007) becoming back-to-back state champs in the long jump.
Aquinas boys and girls coach Geoff Wilhelmy:
Let me answer this in two parts, since the boys and the girls both won state championships last season.
1. The girls. The Hollywood ending to the State meet was what I'll remember the most. After 2 days and 186 schools contesting 18 events, it came down to the final event of the meet, the 4x400. Aquinas was tied with Edgar and just 2 points ahead of Royall. All three teams had 4x400s that were in the finals. Though Aquinas had the fastest seed of the 3 teams, we knew that the finals would be far more competitive than the preliminaries. We also knew that who won the 4x400 was irrelevant. What mattered was whether Aquinas finished ahead of Edgar and Royall. Going into the final event, the boys had already won their State championship. Could the girls? Andrea White, running the first leg, would give Aquinas the lead. Between the second and third leg, Karlie Meyer to Shelby Thicke, Aquinas would lose the lead than regain it. The anchor leg, Megan Scheidt, would decide the State team championship. Megan had played softball in the spring for 3 years; her senior year she decided to also run track. With her addition, we now had enough for a 4x400 relay. Her track practices were conducted before school and never conflicted with softball; several times after finishing a softball game she'd drive to the track meet that was in progress to run on a relay. A member of two state championship basketball teams, we knew that she could handle the mental challenge of Wisconsin's biggest meet. Fennimore's Brynlee Nelson would pass Megan on the final leg, but Megan would hold on to bring Aquinas home in 2nd place, 3 seconds ahead of Edgar, 4 seconds ahead of Royall.
2. The boys. The girls state title went down to the final event. The boys championship was never in doubt. They steam rolled through the competition winning by a 15 point margin. All sectors of the track & field team contributed: two relay wins (4x100 and 4x200 in a state record), Ethan Gregg's second in the 3,200 meters, Bryce Lee's 4th in the shot put and, of course Lukas Beck's wins in the 100 (with a State record) & 200. But what really sticks out is the boys 4x100. Most high school relays include the school's fastest runner, frequently anchoring, who can make up any deficiencies. Lukas Beck had reached his competitive limit with his participation in the 100, 200 and 4x200. The 4x100 would have to rely on flawless baton exchanges; no one would be able to make up any mishaps. Bryant Meyer would lead off, passing to Ben Hundt, who would hand off to Evan Weber, 4th in the 100. Jackson Mashak would bring it home, winning by .46 of a second. After the relay victory, the only event left with Aquinas' athletes competing was Beck in the 200. At that point, the only question was how much would Aquinas win by.
Logan boys coach Joe Hackbarth:
I think we all have a good number of stories worth sharing. Here are three of mine that stand out over time.....in no particular order:
1: One was from last year, and the pride that I (and hopefully other MVC coaches) could take from the way our conference performed in one of the signature events in any track meet, the 100. Our little conference had three boys in the finals of the Division 1 100 race: Jamar Davis from Central, Tyler Harris from Logan and Ben Labuzzetta from Holmen. I consider that pretty amazing, and that is not even counting Lucas Beck and Evan Weber from Aquinas in Division 3. I had a lot of my coaching friends from around the state asking "what was up" with all of the speed in the MVC? It was fun to earn some respect from the more densely populated portions of the state.
2: In 2015, Aric Elmore from Logan had qualified in both the long jump and the triple jump. The Long Jump was contested on Friday evening, and we were optimistic that Aric had a chance to win. He was in it to the end, and finished in 2nd by a quarter of an inch. It was a great competition that unfortunately Aric didn't take the title. It was a great feeling to see him finish so well, but there was also some disappointment in being "so close". Aric was a passionate and emotional athlete. On Saturday morning, he showed up to UW-L in great spirits and performed very well and won the triple jump. It was great to see Aric perform to his fullest capabilities and perform so well on his last day as a high school athlete.
3: There are many kids that I could put into this category/story -- but every coach has had kids like this at state -- kids that really barely qualify and their big moment is just making it to state. They see the seeds and while "anything can happen" in high school athletics -- many times these kids can see the writing on the wall and understand that their chance of making Finals, getting on the podium or winning a state title are extremely remote.....so enjoying the week leading up to the event, making the most of the experience and simply doing the very best that they can become the focus. And many times, these kids perform very admirably and do very well for themselves. Obviously, that is something you want every kid to experience if they make it to the WIAA state track and field meet.
Onalaska Luther boys and girls coach Greg Schibbelhut:
Watching (Rice Lake's) Kenneth Bednarek set three records in one year (2018). His Division 2 200 and 400 were faster than the Division 1 record. Everyone in the crowd going crazy. Really what the event has been about: everyone there to cheer on athletes to perform at their best. And sometimes we get to see some of the best performances in the nation.
Cashton boys and girls coach Jeremy Mosley:
Since I am head coach for both boys and girls, I will give you a couple from each.
Boys
In 2001, we got a relay and a long jumper to state. It was my first year as a head coach and wondered if we would be able to advance anyone to state after that. Through 2019, we have 89 individual and 12 relay entries at state. It has been our privilege to represent our school and the Scenic Bluffs at state for those 19 years.
Cody Dahl had an impressive three years at state. As a sophomore, he made it to state in the 300 meter hurdles after breaking his arm earlier in the season. The state race was a great learning experience for him. As a junior, he was able to be state champion in 110 hurdles after only running the race for about half the season and became state champ in the 300 hurdles after not making the final the year before. As a senior, he won a tight 300 hurdle final after finishing third in the 110 hurdles earlier in the day.
Girls
In 2011, our girls had one of the best seasons in program history. After a conference and regional championship, we won the first sectional title in program history. At state, we had a great team performance headlined by the 100 meter hurdles. Ari Oium nearly won the state title and finished second. Alyssa Arentz finished third after having the top prelim time. Amber Dahl finished seventh and missed a medal by .01, so we came that close to having three medalists. Cashton has had a girl in a hurdle event at state every year since 2006 (program has since 2005 counting boys).
Betsy Schreier had one of the best runs in division three triple jump history. She finished 12th as a freshman and then won the state title as a sophomore. When she was a junior, she fouled on her first two prelim jumps, she essentially won the state title on her third attempt. As a senior, she won her third sectional title and then almost lost a chance to defend her titles after a drunk driver hit our bus after the sectional meet. Betsy was able to become a three time state champion and then go on to an All-American career at UW-La Crosse.
Melrose-Mindoro boys and girls coach Tory Lockington:
I think my special moment was my first year as a head coach and our boys 4x200 team won state. We had to run our alternate in prelims and made the finals. And my other wasn't at state, but our girls winning conference with nine girls. A couple good memories in my short time as the head coach.
Onalaska boys and girls coach Darin Shepardson:
I give you these moments down memory lane:
1. Most nerve-racking: Clint Griffin in 2000. On his way to becoming the state champion in the pole vault he had to make four third attempts.
2. Most unlikely: Chrissy Passel in 1997. Initially, Chrissy had finished fifth in the 800-meter run that year. However, because there was a tangle up with a few runners -- resulting in two of them falling -- they decided to rerun the race. On the re-run, Chrissy set a personal best and won the race.
3. Most dominating: 3,200 meter relay of Rachel Lukas, Maddie Johnson, Maddie Hibshman, and Jamie Burr in 2010. They crushed the competition -- running the 3rd fastest time in state history. Although in the results show they won by 4 seconds over (Hartland) Arrowhead, I had Jamie Burr, who was our anchor runner, coast in over the last 200 meters to save her legs for the other runs she had that day.
4. Closest finish: Katie Hill in 2009. Katie beat out Lizzie Wendt of Germantown by .18 seconds to win the 800 in one of the most exciting finishes in state history.
5. Biggest reversal of roles: Austin Glynn in 2017. Austin, having one of the furthest throws in the nation heading into the state meet finishes second in the event. However in the shot put, an event he was seeded sixth in, Austin sets personal best by over 3 feet and wins the event.
6. Greatest family effort: Amalia, Lydia, and Kora Malecek in 2019. Amalia wins the 1,600, Lydia second in the 800, and Kora wins the 3,200. They then join forces for a second place in the 3,200 relay. Earning 36 team points.
7. Best triple effort: Jami Hill in 2008. Jami placed 2nd in the 800, 2nd in the 1,600 and teamed up with teammates Jamie Burr, Maddie Hibshman, and Jackie Groshek for 2nd place in the 3,200 relay.
8. Ugliest win: Landon Peterson 2019. Landon hit four hurdles during his 300 hurdle race but still went on to win the race.
9. Greatest come from behind: Mason Rebarchek in 1996. Mason was in fourth place at the fifth hurdle in the 110 hurdles and went on to win the race going away.
10. Most difficult to watch: Jami Hill in 2009. Jami suffered a stress fracture in her foot at the end of her senior year. Doctors cleared her to run one race at the state meet and she decided to run the 3,200 relay. She anchored that relay to a state championship running on a broken foot.
West Salem girls coach Stacy Mitchell:
In 2007, we had an extraordinary team not only in talent but in people. They were a group who excelled and pushed each other every track meet. We had battles at every meet to see who could be on the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.
Headed into the state meet, we qualified in eight events. As coaches, LeRoy Krall and I knew we could have a good showing, but we really never thought we had a clear shot at the title. There would need to be some mishaps for some key performers but mostly just tough-to-the-end competition for our athletes.
After the first day, all the preliminary races were done, and we qualified for the finals in all of them. We also had a third-place and fourth-place finish in the 1,600 and 800 respectively. We were off to a marvelous start.
As Saturday progressed, we had a second-place finish in the 4x800, a fifth-place finish in the 200, a second-place finish in the 400, and all we had left was the 4x400, the last race of a very long weekend. The relay team was seated third going into the final with our best time all year. Third in the 4x400 would be an incredible end to the weekend.
Here is where it gets good. LeRoy and I were sitting on the bleachers by the north end of the track and one of the parents paced over to us and announced, “Do you guys know that if we get second or better we have a chance to win.” Brown Deer, who was in the lead, had already scored all their points (39), and they were not in the final of the 4x400.
The three of us looked at each other and shook our heads mostly to say no way but also in complete disbelief. We hadn’t won any event. Is this really true? After some quick math, we were thrown into a full frenzy.
LeRoy and I decided against talking with the 4x400 racers. We knew the athletes would race hard; they had been doing it all year. The rest of the team was positioned around the track in chaotic anticipation.
I honestly don’t remember a ton about the race except being jittery, shaky, teary, and loud. When they came in second, I looked at LeRoy, and we laughed and hugged and laughed and hugged. We couldn’t believe that on this beautiful day when we were so leisurely waiting to watch a great bunch of girls compete, we were actually watching a state championship team!
Many times the state meet is won by a team that has one or two superstars. We won it with a dozen athletes who worked hard and fought for every place to patch together a state title. In our opinion, they were all superstars!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!