WIAA state track and field: Gremban makes good on rare opportunity

“I really like this,” Gremban said with a smile. “I like the big track, and I like all the people. It’s just fun to be here and be able to run like this.

“I was really motivated to show everyone what I could do.”

Gremban turned around and added another victory in the 800 (2:14.43) to make her state debut a perfect one. She won that race by more than 3 seconds.

Gremban hopes this is the start of something big in her career as she tries to position herself among the state’s elite distance runners, and the margins by which she led and won made for good first steps.

“I want to run in college, so I need to keep improving my times,” said Gremban, who beat her qualifying time of 2:15. “That’s what I’m trying to do, and that’s what pushes me.”

The simple opportunity pushed Gremban, too, after missing out on the ends of cross country and basketball seasons.

Running and basketball have always been interests of Gremban, who had stepped back a bit from one to concentrate on the other. She doesn’t play on an AAU basketball team anymore and has instead opted to travel for cross country races and track and field meets.