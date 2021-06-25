WIAA state track and field: Gremban makes good on rare opportunity

Nora Gremban had big hopes for the conclusion to her first cross country season for Northland Pines High School last fall, but she was about to learn all about the battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The freshman was informed that she was a close contact for the virus as she was boarding the bus for the Great Northern Conference meet, and the season was over.
She then played through a basketball season that included just three-regular season wins for the Eagles, but excitement built when they avenged two losses to Tomahawk with a first-round victory in the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament.
Then that season was ended before a semifinal game against Amherst due to close contact to the virus. When Gremban also had to miss the first track meet of the season due to being a close contact to the COVID-19 virus, she probably wondered whether she would ever get a chance to show what she could do.
She wanted to run but couldn’t. She wanted to play but couldn’t.
Gremban got that chance Friday and had no trouble winning the 1,600-meter run during the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
She led from start to finish and completed the race in 4 minutes, 56.95 seconds to finish comfortably ahead of second-place Mikaela Helling of Two Rivers (5:00.5).
“I really like this,” Gremban said with a smile. “I like the big track, and I like all the people. It’s just fun to be here and be able to run like this.
“I was really motivated to show everyone what I could do.”
Gremban turned around and added another victory in the 800 (2:14.43) to make her state debut a perfect one. She won that race by more than 3 seconds.
Gremban hopes this is the start of something big in her career as she tries to position herself among the state’s elite distance runners, and the margins by which she led and won made for good first steps.
“I want to run in college, so I need to keep improving my times,” said Gremban, who beat her qualifying time of 2:15. “That’s what I’m trying to do, and that’s what pushes me.”
The simple opportunity pushed Gremban, too, after missing out on the ends of cross country and basketball seasons.
Running and basketball have always been interests of Gremban, who had stepped back a bit from one to concentrate on the other. She doesn’t play on an AAU basketball team anymore and has instead opted to travel for cross country races and track and field meets.
Gremban won her freshman division at the USA Meet of Champions, which was held in Terre Haute, Ind., last November. Her time of 19:12.5 was good for 23rd place overall, and it was a consolation after having her high school season end early.
“It was a kind of redemption for me,” Gremban said. “To go out and have one more really good race and win my division was a fantastic end to my season.”
There was nothing good about the end of the basketball season — unless the win over Tomahawk counts — so the focus quickly turned to track and field.
She complemented her high school season with a trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., for an NSAF Meet of Champions in March and posted victories in the 800 (2:17.55) and mile (5:06.91), but, of course, that came after missing the first meet of the season due to being a close contact for COVID-19.
“I love big meets like that because I go in without expectations,” Gremban said. “It’s more to experience what other girls are running like, experience the other tracks and travel around to compete.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
