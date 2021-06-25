WIAA state track and field: Gribble, Owens second, third in shot put

Owens was primed for the shot put, which he said is his best event.

“I knew that’s the event that would get me on the podium,” said Owens, whose best throw was on his third attempt. “I’ve been working on discus a lot, though, with my form, and I knew there’d be a lot of good guys here, so I just wanted to get some good throws.”

Owens finished 10th in the discus at 138-6 but he said he got what he needed to take some good momentum to the shot put.

“I wasn’t down on myself,” he said, “and I was ready to go.”

Gribble, who played a year of baseball when he was younger before deciding that track and field was what he wanted to do, finished fourth at 148-7 and overcame some early trouble to qualify for the finals.

The senior scratched on his first two throws before relaxing and advancing to the finals with a 145-8.

“It’s a fine line between it being an easy throw and it being far enough to get you there (to the finals),” Gribble said. “It was stressful and the longest two seconds of my life watching that thing fly, but it got there.”