WIAA state track and field: Gribble, Owens second, third in shot put

Both West Salem’s Nathan Gribble and Logan’s Martell Owens wanted to see more from themselves while competing in the discus at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet on Friday.
Gribble knew the event was one he could win, and Owens was looking more for a good springboard into his better event: the shot put.
Gribble finished fourth in the discus, and Owens didn’t medal, but both put together strong performances in the shot put to finish their meets with second- and third-place finishes at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.
Gribble was second to Nekoosa’s Logan Cleary with a throw of 53 feet, 2 inches, and Owens followed at 51-6½. Cleary, an opponent for Gribble and Owens during both regionals and sectionals previously, won with a heave of 55-10¾.
Viroqua senior Nick Schneider added to the local flavor with a sixth-place finish and throw of 49-0¾.
Gribble’s placement throw was on his final attempt, while Owens hit his in prelims.
“I knew it was the last throw of my high school career,” said Gribble, who will play defensive line at Division II University of Minnesota-Mankato. “I just wanted to put it out there as far as I can, which is what I did.
“I didn’t get it as far as I wanted, and it wasn’t my PR, but I did what I could.”
Owens was primed for the shot put, which he said is his best event.
“I knew that’s the event that would get me on the podium,” said Owens, whose best throw was on his third attempt. “I’ve been working on discus a lot, though, with my form, and I knew there’d be a lot of good guys here, so I just wanted to get some good throws.”
Owens finished 10th in the discus at 138-6 but he said he got what he needed to take some good momentum to the shot put.
“I wasn’t down on myself,” he said, “and I was ready to go.”
Gribble, who played a year of baseball when he was younger before deciding that track and field was what he wanted to do, finished fourth at 148-7 and overcame some early trouble to qualify for the finals.
The senior scratched on his first two throws before relaxing and advancing to the finals with a 145-8.
“It’s a fine line between it being an easy throw and it being far enough to get you there (to the finals),” Gribble said. “It was stressful and the longest two seconds of my life watching that thing fly, but it got there.”
Gribble hit his biggest throw on the first attempt in the finals after qualifying with a 159-2 in the sectional meet. A similar throw simply didn’t materialize.
“In warmups, I was hitting some bombs, and I felt really confident going in,” Gribble said. “Then I wasn’t able to get into a rhythm, and I was up against some really good competition.”
KOPPA SETS PR: Viroqua senior Katrina Koppa enjoyed the challenge presented by Fox Valley Lutheran’s Ellyse Wolfrath on Friday.
Wolfrath had jaws dropping and a buzz around the stadium as she completed preliminary and final hurdle races, but Koppa appreciated the efforts even though she represented the competition.
The motivation provided by Wolfrath pushed Koppa to run the best race of her career and place second in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.56 seconds.
“I really like having someone out there to chase and pull me,” Koppa said. “Some people might think that crushes your ego a little bit with someone running that crazy out in front of you, but I think it’s helpful for me.”
Wolfrath ran a 14.29 to win the race easily, but Koppa’s push allowed her to end her career with her best run in a meet with a different format than previous meets.
Koppa ran a prelim early Friday and came back after a short break to compete in the final. While that happens in meets previous to state, it was altered from the normal two-day meet that all divisions usually compete in at UW-La Crosse.
“I thought it took away the evening stress of finals the next day,” Koppa said. “But at the same time, but I would say the 45-minute break (between prelims and sprint finals) went really, really fast, but I feel like I had plenty of time to warm up, and I ran well.”
ODDS AND ENDS: Westby junior Evan Gluch took fifth in the pole vault by clearing 14 feet in his final attempt. Fellow Norsemen Brett Jorgenson placed seventh in the 200-meter run at 22.83 seconds.
Logan junior Keenan Haas just missed the podium, finishing seventh in the 110 hurdles (15.64). Classmate Ryan Bye cleared 6-2 on his final attempt to place ninth in the high jump.
West Salem senior Carson Mooney finished ninth in the 800 (2:00.58). Logan sophomore Andrew Hackbarth took 13th (2:02.72). G-E-T senior Rachel Amoth added a ninth-place finish in the high jump (5-0).
